Xiaomi 15 series as well as the Honor Magic 7 lineup have been making rounds of the rumour mill for the past few weeks. The purported handsets are expected to launch with Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chipsets. A new leak has suggested the probable launch dates of the phones. They are expected to follow the Vivo X200 series, which is confirmed to launch in China in October. Notably, the top-of-the-line Vivo X200 Ultra handset has been tipped to carry a Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 SoC as well.

Xiaomi 15 Series, Honor Magic 7 Series Launch (Expected)

Tipster Fixed Digital Focus (translated from Chinese) claimed in a Weibo post that the Xiaomi 15 series may launch in China on October 20, while the Honor Magic 7 lineup may be unveiled on October 30. The anticipated smartphones are expected to feature Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 or MediaTek Dimensity 9400 chipsets.

Xiaomi 15 Series, Honor Magic 7 Series Features (Expected)

The base Xiaomi 15 handset is expected to sport a flat 1.5K LTPO display and support 16GB of RAM and 1TB of onboard storage. For security, the phone may carry an ultrasonic under-screen fingerprint sensor. In the camera department, it could get a 50-megapixel triple rear camera unit, including a 50-megapixel telephoto shooter with up to 3x optical zoom.

The Xiaomi 15 Ultra may include a 50-megapixel Sony LYT-900 main camera sensor and a 50-megapixel selfie shooter. The Xiaomi 15 Pro will likely feature a 50-megapixel triple rear camera unit. The three purported handsets of the Xiaomi 15 lineup could come with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chipset.

Tipped to be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chipset as well, the Honor Magic 7 Pro may carry a 6.82-inch, 120Hz, 2K dual-layer OLED screen with quad-curved edges. The phone could be equipped with a 50-megapixel triple rear camera system. It may pack a 5,800mAh battery with 100W wired and 66W wireless charging support.

