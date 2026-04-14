Vivo is said to be eyeing an expansion in mobile imaging beyond the conventional smartphone camera. Following the launch of the Vivo X300 Ultra at the company's recent spring launch event, senior executives shared more in-depth insights into the philosophy and technology behind its latest flagship. An expansive roadmap was also outlined, which builds upon the Vivo X300 Ultra's imaging capabilities but also looks at new device form factors and accessories that could address real-world needs.

Vivo Eyes Vlogging Camera, Expanded Imaging Ecosystem

During the interaction, Vivo executives Huang Tao and Han Boxiao indicated that the company is exploring a dedicated device for self-recording (via CNMO). This is likely aimed at vloggers and creators, and the executives reportedly acknowledged that while rear cameras of phones like the new X300 Ultra are highly capable, users often rely on action cameras or external gear for self-shooting.

For this, Vivo is said to be developing a compact solution with built-in stabilisation, expected to launch alongside the next-generation X-series in Q3, which could resemble a pocket-sized gimbal camera. While details remain under wraps, the product is expected to rival action cameras like the DJI Osmo Pocket 4, which is set to launch globally this week.

In addition to new hardware, Vivo is also looking to expand its ecosystem of camera accessories, officials teased. In China, the company offers external telephoto extender modules such as the G2 and G2 Ultra for the X300 Ultra, which are aimed at improving long-range photography.

Vivo is said to be working towards standardising the mounting system for such accessories, in the long term. In theory, this would allow them to work across more models in Vivo's lineup. To begin with, Vivo is considering extending this support to its S series, possibly starting with the upcoming Vivo S60 series, which is expected to launch in China later this year.

However, the company emphasised that such expansion will depend on maintaining consistent image quality. Vivo also reiterated that its product decisions are guided by real user needs instead of marketing trends. This approach, the company said, has helped its Ultra series gain traction despite its experimental and ambitious direction in mobile imaging.