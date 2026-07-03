Technology News
English Edition

Vivo X500 Camera Specifications Leaked; 64-Megapixel Periscope Telephoto Camera Tipped

The tipster claims telephoto macro capability for the camera is likely to be included by the time the Vivo X500 reaches its final production stage.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 3 July 2026 14:14 IST
Vivo X500 Camera Specifications Leaked; 64-Megapixel Periscope Telephoto Camera Tipped

Vivo X500 is the purported successor to the X300 (pictured)

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Vivo X500 is tipped to feature 64MP periscope telephoto lens
  • The triple camera setup may also include a 50MP ultra-wide-angle camera
  • The X500 lineup could include four models, leaks suggest
Advertisement

Following the recent leak detailing the camera hardware of the Vivo X500 Pro Max, fresh information about the camera specifications of the standard X500 has now surfaced. According to a tipster, the purported handset could be equipped with a triple rear camera system, headlined by a 50-megapixel Sony primary sensor and a 64-megapixel periscope telephoto camera. Vivo's next-generation X-series smartphone lineup, notably, could include up to four models this year.

Vivo X500 Camera Specifications (Anticipated)

In a post on Weibo, tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese) shared the camera specifications of what is claimed to be an engineering prototype of the purported Vivo X500. According to the tipster, the handset may feature a 50-megapixel Sony primary sensor with a large 1/1.28-inch sensor. It could be accompanied by a 50-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera.

vivo X500 Discussion
Explore More...

The third sensor is said to be a 64-megapixel Sony periscope telephoto camera with a 1/2-inch sensor and a 70mm equivalent focal length.

Telephoto macro functionality has not been confirmed for the engineering prototype. However, the tipster claims it is likely to be included by the time the Vivo X500 reaches its final production stage.

This leak arrives shortly after the same tipster revealed the camera specifications of the Vivo X500 Pro Max. It is tipped to feature a 200-megapixel periscope telephoto camera, a 50-megapixel Sony LYT-828 primary sensor, a 50-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, and another 50-megapixel telephoto sensor.

On the other hand, reports suggest that the engineering prototype of the X500 Pro could include a 50-megapixel primary camera with a 1/1.28-inch sensor and LOFIC technology, alongside a 50-megapixel ultra-wide shooter and a 64-megapixel periscope telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom. Vivo is unlikely to equip this model with a 200-megapixel telephoto sensor.

Previous reports suggest the Vivo X500 family will include Vivo X500, Vivo X500e, Vivo X500 Pro, and Vivo X500 Pro Max variants. The lineup is said to feature phones with different display sizes, from compact to larger-screen models. The move, in theory, could allow the brand to target multiple smartphone segments.

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Vivo X500, Vivo X500 specifications, Vivo
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Lenovo Legion Y700 AI Tablet Confirmed to Launch in August; Company Teases Gaming Tablet's Design
iPhone 18 Pro Max Might Arrive With Apple's Biggest Smartphone Battery to Date, Latest Leak Suggests

Related Stories

Vivo X500 Camera Specifications Leaked; 64-Megapixel Periscope Telephoto Camera Tipped
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Apple May Equip iPhone 18 Pro With Different Modems, Based on Regions
  2. iPhone 18 Pro Max Might Arrive With Apple's Biggest Battery Yet
  3. Vivo X500 Camera Details Surface Online After X500 Pro Max Leaks
  4. Amazon Prime Day 2026 Sale: Top Deals on Smartphones Under Rs. 50,000
  5. Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra to Drop Below Rs. 85,000 in Amazon's Prime Day Sale
  6. Flipkart GOAT Sale: Top Early Deals on Smartphones, Tablets and More
  7. Huawei Band 11 Series Over 100 Workout Modes Debuts in India: See Price
  8. Asus Vivobook 15 (2026) Launched in India Ahead of Amazon, Flipkart Sale Events
  9. Alienware 15 Arrives in India as Dell's Most Affordable Gaming Laptop Yet
  10. Amazon Prime Day Sale: Early Deals on Smartphones From Top Brands Revealed
#Latest Stories
  1. Sony Reportedly Restructures Disc Factory After Announcing End of Physical Game Discs on PlayStation
  2. Redmi 17 5G NCC, SIRIM Certification Listings Reportedly Reveal Battery and Charging Details
  3. Samsung Galaxy S27, Galaxy S27+ Said to Feature 'Privacy Display'; Ultra Model Might Get Selfie Camera Upgrade
  4. Asus Vivobook 15 (2026) With Intel Core 5 Series 3 CPU Launched in India: Price, Features
  5. Bitcoin Climbs Above $61,600 as Weak US Jobs Data Boosts Crypto Investor Sentiment
  6. iPhone 18 Pro Max Might Arrive With Apple's Biggest Smartphone Battery to Date, Latest Leak Suggests
  7. Vivo X500 Camera Specifications Leaked; 64-Megapixel Periscope Telephoto Camera Tipped
  8. Lenovo Legion Y700 AI Tablet Confirmed to Launch in August; Company Teases Gaming Tablet's Design
  9. iPhone 18 Pro to Feature Apple's C2 Modem Globally, Qualcomm Chip in the US: Report
  10. Xbox Will Reportedly Allow Users to Digitise Physical Games, Ship Project Helix Without Disc Drive
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »