Following the recent leak detailing the camera hardware of the Vivo X500 Pro Max, fresh information about the camera specifications of the standard X500 has now surfaced. According to a tipster, the purported handset could be equipped with a triple rear camera system, headlined by a 50-megapixel Sony primary sensor and a 64-megapixel periscope telephoto camera. Vivo's next-generation X-series smartphone lineup, notably, could include up to four models this year.

Vivo X500 Camera Specifications (Anticipated)

In a post on Weibo, tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese) shared the camera specifications of what is claimed to be an engineering prototype of the purported Vivo X500. According to the tipster, the handset may feature a 50-megapixel Sony primary sensor with a large 1/1.28-inch sensor. It could be accompanied by a 50-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera.

The third sensor is said to be a 64-megapixel Sony periscope telephoto camera with a 1/2-inch sensor and a 70mm equivalent focal length.

Telephoto macro functionality has not been confirmed for the engineering prototype. However, the tipster claims it is likely to be included by the time the Vivo X500 reaches its final production stage.

This leak arrives shortly after the same tipster revealed the camera specifications of the Vivo X500 Pro Max. It is tipped to feature a 200-megapixel periscope telephoto camera, a 50-megapixel Sony LYT-828 primary sensor, a 50-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, and another 50-megapixel telephoto sensor.

On the other hand, reports suggest that the engineering prototype of the X500 Pro could include a 50-megapixel primary camera with a 1/1.28-inch sensor and LOFIC technology, alongside a 50-megapixel ultra-wide shooter and a 64-megapixel periscope telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom. Vivo is unlikely to equip this model with a 200-megapixel telephoto sensor.

Previous reports suggest the Vivo X500 family will include Vivo X500, Vivo X500e, Vivo X500 Pro, and Vivo X500 Pro Max variants. The lineup is said to feature phones with different display sizes, from compact to larger-screen models. The move, in theory, could allow the brand to target multiple smartphone segments.