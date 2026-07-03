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  • Fire Boltt's First Smartphone May Be Called Boltt Evo 4G, Tipster Claims; Key Specifications Leak

Fire-Boltt's First Smartphone May Be Called Boltt Evo 4G, Tipster Claims; Key Specifications Leak

The Boltt Evo 4G could ship with Android 16 and 4GB of RAM, a listing suggests.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 3 July 2026 13:06 IST
Fire-Boltt's First Smartphone May Be Called Boltt Evo 4G, Tipster Claims; Key Specifications Leak

The purported handset will mark Fire-Boltt's entry into the Android phone market

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Highlights
  • The purported handset is tipped to debut with Boltt Evo 4G moniker
  • A Geekbench listing revealed key specifications of the phone
  • It could be powered by the Unisoc T7250 processor
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Homegrown consumer electronics and wearables brand Fire-Boltt recently announced its foray into India's smartphone market. The company has confirmed plans to launch new smartphones under a new brand called Boltt. While official specifications remain under wraps, a new leak has now revealed the possible moniker of its first handset. It has also been sighted on a benchmarking site, with some of its key specifications listed. The purported phone is said to be powered by a UniSoc chipset and feature 4GB of RAM.

Boltt Evo 4G Specifications (Anticipated)

According to tipster Abhishek Yadav's X post, Fire-Boltt's first smartphone could debut with the Boltt Evo 4G moniker. As the name suggests, the purported handset could support 4G connectivity and target the budget smartphone segment. The tipster initially suggested the handset could be powered by either the Unisoc Tiger T615 (UMS9230E) or the Unisoc Tiger T7250 chipset.

A recently surfaced Geekbench listing, however, appears to narrow down the processor details.

The benchmark listing (via 91Mobiles) identifies the handset's model as the Boltt Evo. It mentions the motherboard's codename as "ums9230_6h10". The SoC has a base operating frequency of 1.61GHz. It has an octa-core CPU with an ARMv8 architecture, comprising six efficiency cores clocked at 1.61GHz and two performance cores running at 1.82GHz. Comparing these numbers to the available chipsets in the market reveals it to be the Unisoc T7250 processor.

It is an entry-level processor based on the 12nm node. First announced in 2024, the SoC powers several budget smartphones in the market, including Realme P4x, Oppo A6c, Poco C81 Pro, and Itel Zeno 200.

The listing further suggests that the purported Boltt Evo 4G could ship with Android 16 out of the box. It is expected to feature at least 4GB of RAM, based on the mentioned specifications. The 4GB variant of the handset scored 440 points in the single-core and 1,470 points in the multi-core Geekbench 6.7.1 for Android AArch64 tests.

Fire-Boltt, notably, has already confirmed that its smartphone portfolio will comprise Evo and Ace series models, spanning both 4G and 5G segments. An official launch date, however, currently remains under wraps.

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Further reading: Boltt Evo 4G, Boltt Evo 4G Specifications, Fire-Boltt
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
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Fire-Boltt's First Smartphone May Be Called Boltt Evo 4G, Tipster Claims; Key Specifications Leak
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