Homegrown consumer electronics and wearables brand Fire-Boltt recently announced its foray into India's smartphone market. The company has confirmed plans to launch new smartphones under a new brand called Boltt. While official specifications remain under wraps, a new leak has now revealed the possible moniker of its first handset. It has also been sighted on a benchmarking site, with some of its key specifications listed. The purported phone is said to be powered by a UniSoc chipset and feature 4GB of RAM.

Boltt Evo 4G Specifications (Anticipated)

According to tipster Abhishek Yadav's X post, Fire-Boltt's first smartphone could debut with the Boltt Evo 4G moniker. As the name suggests, the purported handset could support 4G connectivity and target the budget smartphone segment. The tipster initially suggested the handset could be powered by either the Unisoc Tiger T615 (UMS9230E) or the Unisoc Tiger T7250 chipset.

Boltt EVO 4G will be powered by the Unisoc Tiger T615 (UMS9230E) chipset. — Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) July 3, 2026

A recently surfaced Geekbench listing, however, appears to narrow down the processor details.

The benchmark listing (via 91Mobiles) identifies the handset's model as the Boltt Evo. It mentions the motherboard's codename as "ums9230_6h10". The SoC has a base operating frequency of 1.61GHz. It has an octa-core CPU with an ARMv8 architecture, comprising six efficiency cores clocked at 1.61GHz and two performance cores running at 1.82GHz. Comparing these numbers to the available chipsets in the market reveals it to be the Unisoc T7250 processor.

It is an entry-level processor based on the 12nm node. First announced in 2024, the SoC powers several budget smartphones in the market, including Realme P4x, Oppo A6c, Poco C81 Pro, and Itel Zeno 200.

The listing further suggests that the purported Boltt Evo 4G could ship with Android 16 out of the box. It is expected to feature at least 4GB of RAM, based on the mentioned specifications. The 4GB variant of the handset scored 440 points in the single-core and 1,470 points in the multi-core Geekbench 6.7.1 for Android AArch64 tests.

Fire-Boltt, notably, has already confirmed that its smartphone portfolio will comprise Evo and Ace series models, spanning both 4G and 5G segments. An official launch date, however, currently remains under wraps.

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