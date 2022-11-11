Vivo X90 Pro+ With Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Soc, 12GB RAM Surfaces on Geekbench

Vivo X90 series is said to be in the works and might debut in China by the end of December this year. This lineup, including the standard Vivo X90, Vivo X90 Pro, and Vivo X90 Pro+, could also arrive in India around the same time. A Vivo smartphone bearing the model number V2227A has now surfaced on the Geekbench database and is believed to be the top-of-the-line Vivo X90 Pro+. Furthermore, this handset is said to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC.

As per the Geekbench listing, a Vivo smartphone with the model number V2227A has received a single-core performance score of 1,483 points and a multi-core performance score of 4,709 points. It is believed to be the Vivo X90 Pro+.

A Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC appears to power the listed Vivo X90 Pro+ model. This octa-core chipset is said to have a peak clock speed of 3.19GHz. There are also three 2.8GHz performance cores and four 2.02GHz efficiency cores.

The Vivo X90 Pro+ could boot Android 13 out of the box. Its listed model also packs 12GB of RAM. We can expect this smartphone to arrive with other memory options as well.

The Vivo V2227A has also been spotted on the China Compulsory Certificate (3C) site, as per a recent report. Hence, this model is believed to be intended for the Chinese market. The supposed 3C listing suggests that the Vivo X90 Pro+ may offer 80W fast charging support.

This Vivo smartphone has been tipped to feature a quad rear camera setup, headlined by a 50-megapixel Sony IMX989 sensor. There is also said to be a 48-megapixel ultra wide-angle lens, a 50-megapixel 2X telephoto shooter, and a 64-megapixel periscope telephoto sensor. The Vivo X90 Pro+ could be equipped with a Vivo V2 imaging chip. Recently leaked live images of this smartphone also suggest that the camera setup could be co-engineered by Zeiss.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.