Vivo Y200+ has been introduced in China as the latest variant in the Vivo Y200 series, which was initially unveiled in May this year. The smartphone is equipped with a dual rear camera setup headlined by a 50-megapixel main camera. The handset is powered by a Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 SoC paired with up to 12GB of RAM. It runs on Android 14 with OriginOS 4 skin on top. The phone comes with an IP64 rating against dust and splash ingress and has a 7.99mm profile.

Vivo Y200+ Price, Colour Options

The price of the Vivo Y200+ in China starts at CNY 1,099 (roughly Rs. 12,900) for the 8GB + 256GB variant. The 12GB options paired with 256GB and 512GB of storage are priced at CNY 1,299 (roughly Rs. 15,200) and CNY 1,499 (roughly Rs. 17,600), respectively. The handset is currently available for purchase in the country via the Vivo China e-store alongside other e-commerce sites. It is offered in Castle in the Sky, Dark Night and Apricot Sea (translated from Chinese) colourways.

Vivo Y200+ Specifications, Features

The Vivo Y200+ sports a 6.68-inch full-HD+ (1,608 x 720 pixels) LCD screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, 1,000 nits of peak brightness level and TÜV Rheinland low blue light certification. The handset is powered by a Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 chipset paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of onboard storage. It ships with Android 14-based OriginOS 4.

For optics, the Vivo Y200+ carries a 50-megapixel primary sensor alongside a 2-megapixel depth sensor and an LED flash unit. The front camera is equipped with a 5-megapixel sensor for selfies and video calls. The handset packs a stereo speaker unit as well.

The Vivo Y200+ packs a 6,000mAh battery with support for 44W wired fast charging. The phone has an IP64 rating for dust and splash resistance. Connectivity options include Bluetooth 4.2, a 3.5mm jack, and a USB Type-C port. The handset comes with a 7.99mm profile.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.