Vivo Y200+ With Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 SoC, 6,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications

Vivo Y200+ sports a 50-megapixel main camera.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 30 December 2024 20:13 IST
Vivo Y200+ With Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 SoC, 6,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Vivo

Vivo Y200+ is offered in black, green and peach shades

Highlights
  • Vivo Y200+ ships with Android 14-based OriginOS 4
  • The handset has an IP64-rated build for dust and splash resistance
  • The Vivo Y200+ supports 44W wired fast charging
Vivo Y200+ has been introduced in China as the latest variant in the Vivo Y200 series, which was initially unveiled in May this year. The smartphone is equipped with a dual rear camera setup headlined by a 50-megapixel main camera. The handset is powered by a Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 SoC paired with up to 12GB of RAM. It runs on Android 14 with OriginOS 4 skin on top. The phone comes with an IP64 rating against dust and splash ingress and has a 7.99mm profile. 

Vivo Y200+ Price, Colour Options

The price of the Vivo Y200+ in China starts at CNY 1,099 (roughly Rs. 12,900) for the 8GB + 256GB variant. The 12GB options paired with 256GB and 512GB of storage are priced at CNY 1,299 (roughly Rs. 15,200) and CNY 1,499 (roughly Rs. 17,600), respectively. The handset is currently available for purchase in the country via the Vivo China e-store alongside other e-commerce sites. It is offered in Castle in the Sky, Dark Night and Apricot Sea (translated from Chinese) colourways.

Vivo Y200+ Specifications, Features

The Vivo Y200+ sports a 6.68-inch full-HD+ (1,608 x 720 pixels) LCD screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, 1,000 nits of peak brightness level and TÜV Rheinland low blue light certification. The handset is powered by a Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 chipset paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of onboard storage. It ships with Android 14-based OriginOS 4.

For optics, the Vivo Y200+ carries a 50-megapixel primary sensor alongside a 2-megapixel depth sensor and an LED flash unit. The front camera is equipped with a 5-megapixel sensor for selfies and video calls. The handset packs a stereo speaker unit as well.

The Vivo Y200+ packs a 6,000mAh battery with support for 44W wired fast charging. The phone has an IP64 rating for dust and splash resistance. Connectivity options include Bluetooth 4.2, a 3.5mm jack, and a USB Type-C port. The handset comes with a 7.99mm profile.

Vivo Y200+

Vivo Y200+

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.68-inch
Front Camera 5-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 6000mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 720x1608 pixels
Comments

Vivo Y200 Plus, Vivo Y200 Plus Launch, Vivo Y200 Plus Price, Vivo Y200 Plus Features, Vivo Y200 Plus Specifications, Vivo Y200 series, Vivo
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Vivo Y200+ With Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 SoC, 6,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
