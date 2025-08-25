Technology News
Vivo Y500 Launch Date Announced; Company Confirms Presence of 8,200mAh Battery

Vivo Y500 has been put through “military standard environmental testing”, according to the company.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 25 August 2025 18:12 IST
Vivo Y500 Launch Date Announced; Company Confirms Presence of 8,200mAh Battery

Photo Credit: Weibo/ Vivo

Vivo Y500 will feature circular rear camera module

Highlights
  • Vivo Y500 will feature a hole-punch cutout display
  • Vivo Y500 will launch in September
  • The company has yet to reveal its India availability
Vivo Y500 will be launched in China next month, the company has confirmed via Weibo, the Chinese microblogging website. The phone will be the latest addition to the tech firm's Y-series of smartphones, which also includes the Vivo Y400 and Y300. The latter was launched in 2024, while the Y400 was unveiled earlier this year. Apart from the launch date, the company has also shared some specifications of the phone, along with its images. The phone is equipped with a circular rear camera module.

Vivo Y500 Confirmed to Launch in September

In a social media post on Weibo (translated from Chinese), the Chinese smartphone maker has confirmed that the Vivo Y500 will launch in China on September 1. The company has also revealed that the phone will feature an 8,200mAh battery pack. The upcoming handset will also come with an "IP69+" rating for dust and water resistance.

The Vivo Y500 will ship with SGS Gold Label five-star drop and impact resistance certification. The company says that the phone has also been put through “military standard environmental testing”.

The company also claims that the phone's 8,200mAh battery will offer 16.7 hours of video playback time in temperatures as low as -20 degrees Celsius and 17 hours of navigation time in temperatures as high as 40 degrees Celsius. Vivo also showed that after 18 hours of use, the handset still had 37 percent battery charge left.

Vivo claims that its upcoming Y500 has been micro-drop tested 62,000 times, and granite drop tested from 1.7m on six sides and four corners. The Chinese tech firm has revealed that the Vivo Y500 will be offered in three colourways: blue, pink, and black.

This comes weeks after the tech company teased the launch of the phone. However, the exact launch date and specifications were unknown earlier. As the Vivo Y500 is expected to succeed the Vivo Y300 and Y400 5G, the specifications of the latter phones can be referred to for context.

The Vivo Y300 packs a 6,500mAh battery with 44W fast charging support. On the other hand, the Vivo Y400 5G comes equipped with a 6,000mAh battery with 90W wired fast charging support.

Vivo Y400 5G

Vivo Y400 5G

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.67-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 6000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Vivo Y500, Vivo Y500 Launch, Vivo Y500 specifications, Vivo Y300, Vivo Y400 5G
Vivo Y500 Launch Date Announced; Company Confirms Presence of 8,200mAh Battery
