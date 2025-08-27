Vivo Y500 is scheduled to debut early next month, the company recently announced. The Chinese smartphone maker has previously confirmed a few specifications of the upcoming handset. A China Telecom listing of the Vivo 500 has reportedly revealed its key specifications, suggesting that it may be powered by a Dimensity chipset. Moreover, the company has revealed additional details regarding the handset's charging speed.

Vivo Y500 Specifications (Expected)

As reported by Gizmochina, the Vivo Y500 was found listed on the China Telecom website with the model number V2506A, revealing the key specifications of the upcoming handset. The is expected to sport a 6.77-inch AMOLED display with full-HD+ (2,392x1,080 pixels) resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. The phone is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 (MT6878) chip, paired with 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of onboard storage.

The listing reportedly also suggests that the base variant of the Vivo Y500 might offer 256GB internal storage. Additionally, the phone will be available in three colour options: Glacier Blue, Basalt Black, and Dragon Crystal Purple.

For photos and videos, the phone might feature a dual-rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel primary shooter and a 2-megapixel secondary lens. On the front, the handset could feature an 8-megapixel selfie camera, housed inside a hole-punch camera cutout. The phone might measure 163.10x75.90x8.23mm in dimensions, and weigh 213g.

Previously, the company has already confirmed that the Vivo Y500 might pack an 8,200mAh battery, which is claimed to offer 16.7 hours of video playback time in temperatures as low as -20 degrees Celsius and 17 hours of navigation time in temperatures as high as 40 degrees Celsius. Vivo also showed that after 18 hours of use, the smartphone still had 37 percent battery charge left.

The Vivo Y500 is also confirmed to come with an "IP69+" rating for dust and water resistance, along with SGS Gold Label five-star drop and impact resistance certification. Vivo also claimed that the phone has been put through “military standard environmental testing”. Most recently, the Chinese smartphone maker revealed that the Vivo Y500 will support 90W fast charging. It is also claimed (translated from Chinese) to offer 255 percent 5G signal improvement over its predecessor, and 3D panoramic audio.