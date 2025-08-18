Technology News
Vivo Y500 China Launch, Design Teased Days After Company Unveils Vivo Y400 in India

Vivo Y500 is teased in a blue colourway with a centrally-aligned rear camera module.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 18 August 2025 18:04 IST
Vivo Y500 China Launch, Design Teased Days After Company Unveils Vivo Y400 in India

Photo Credit: Vivo

The Chinese variant of Vivo Y300 runs on MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC

Highlights
  • Vivo Y500 will launch in China soon
  • The teaser image shows the rear portion of the Vivo Y500
  • Vivo Y500 is expected to succeed Vivo Y300 and Vivo Y400 5G
Vivo Y500 will be launched in China in the near future. The Chinese electronics brand has now shared a teaser on Weibo, the Chinese microblogging platform, that hints at the launch of the new Y series smartphone in the country. The upcoming Vivo Y500 is expected to come with upgrades over the Vivo Y400 5G, which was launched in India earlier this month with a Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 chipset and a 6,000mAh battery. Vivo has also revealed the design of the upcoming Y series handset.

Vivo Y500 Design, Blue Colourway Revealed

Vivo on Weibo announced the arrival of the Vivo Y500. The post, however, does not specify the exact launch date and time of the phone. It is claimed to be a "long-lasting, durable and powerful handset". The teaser image shows the rear portion of the Vivo Y500. It is shown in a blue colour option with a centrally placed circular rear camera module.

It's worth noting that Vivo is scheduled to host a launch event in China on August 21 for its Vivo Vision mixed reality headset. The company's annual Imaging Festival is also set to take place on the same day.

Vivo Y300, Vivo Y400 5G Price, Specifications

The upcoming Vivo Y500 is expected to succeed last year's Vivo Y300 and this year's Vivo Y400 5G models. The Vivo Y300 packs a 6.77-inch AMOLED display and runs on a 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset. It features a dual rear camera unit led by a 50-megapixel primary sensor and has an 8-megapixel front camera. It packs a 6,500mAh battery with 44W fast charging support.

The Vivo Y300 was launched with a price tag of CNY 1,399 (roughly Rs. 13,000) for the base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model.

The Vivo Y400 5G was released in the indian market earlier this month, with a starting price tag of Rs. 21,999 for the 8GB + 128GB option. It debuted with a 6.67-inch AMOLED display and a Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 SoC. It has a dual rear camera unit comprising a 50-megapixel Sony IMX852 primary sensor alongside a 2-megapixel depth sensor at the back. The handset features a 32-megapixel selfie camera and is equipped with a 6,000mAh battery with 90W wired fast charging support. It is claimed to have an IP68+IP69 rated build against dust and water.

Vivo Y400 5G

Vivo Y400 5G

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.67-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 6000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Comments

Further reading: Vivo Y500, Vivo, Vivo Y500 Specifications
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Vivo Y500 China Launch, Design Teased Days After Company Unveils Vivo Y400 in India
