Vivo Y100 5G Price in India, Specifications Tipped, Said to Launch Soon

Vivo Y100 is expected to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 920 SoC.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 6 February 2023 13:37 IST
Vivo Y100 5G Price in India, Specifications Tipped, Said to Launch Soon

Photo Credit: Vivo

Vivo Y100 is likely to come with at least two colour-changing options

Highlights
  • Vivo Y100 said to have a single 8GB RAM+128GB variant
  • It is expected to sport a 6-inch AMOLED display with HDR10+ support
  • The triple rear camera unit tipped to get a 64-megapixel main lens

Vivo Y100 is set to make its debut in India later this month. A report previously hinted at the phone's key features and hardware specifications and its expected price range in India. The older leak suggested that the smartphone could be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 920 SoC and run on Android 13. The device could have a slim and light body with a colour-changing rear panel. A new leak has suggested some updated information about the same along with a few other features.

A tweet by tipster Paras Guglani (@passionategeekz) suggests that the Vivo Y100 is expected to be available in India at the price range of Rs. 27,000- Rs. 29,000. As per the tipster, the phone could launch in the country in the next five to seven days, and will likely be offered in a single storage option of 8GB+128GB, with up to 8GB virtual RAM (VRAM) support. The device is expected to run an Android 12 operating system.

Further, the leak suggests that the Vivo Y100 will be available in three colour options - Gold, Blue, and Black. Officially, Vivo recently teased the design of the phone, where it was revealed that the device will be available in at least two colour-changing variants - Black and Gold.

Vivo's Y100 smartphone is expected to feature a 6.3-inch AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 90Hz, according to the leak, which adds that the phone will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 920 SoC. An earlier report suggested that the phone will also include an ARM Mali-G68 MP4 GPU.

The 5G-supported device is likely to get a triple rear camera unit with a primary 64-megapixel sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) support, as per the leak, which also suggests that the upcoming smartphone will have a 2-megapixel macro camera sensor and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The Vivo Y100 is said to have 16-megapixel front camera, which could be housed in a hole-punch cutout at the centre top of the display.

As per the leak, the Vivo Y100 could pack a 5,000mAh battery with 44W fast charging support.

Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
