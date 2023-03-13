Technology News

Xiaomi 12 Pro Gets Android 13-Based MIUI 14 Update in India: How to Download

Xiaomi 12 Pro was launched with MIUI 13 based on Android 12 and the handset is receiving its first major Android update.

Updated: 13 March 2023 19:42 IST
Photo Credit: MIUI India/ Twitter

Xiaomi 12 Pro MIUI 14 update comes with lighter firmware

Highlights
  • The MIUI 14 update for the Xiaomi 12 Pro adds dual apps support
  • Users will also be able to remove objects from photos
  • MIUI 14 is also claimed to improve the Xiaomi 12 Pro's battery life

Xiaomi 12 Pro is receiving an update to Android 13-based MIUI 14 in India. The update for Xiaomi's 2022 flagship smartphone comes with new redesigned home screen icons, widgets, folders, dual apps support, and the ability to remove objects from images. The Xiaomi 12 Pro was launched last year with Android 12-based MIUI 13 out-of-the-box. It also brings several improvements to performance, including faster app launch times, improved system stability, and better battery life. MIUI 14 is claimed to use 214MB less memory while booting up in comparison to MIUI 13, as part of Xiaomi's efforts to optimise system memory usage.

Xiaomi has announced the rollout of MIUI 14 for Xiaomi 12 Pro in India via its Twitter handle. The MIUI 14 update on Xiaomi 12 Pro in India brings new redesigned home screens, apps, widgets, and folders. Additionally, it comes with a lighter firmware version compared MIUI 13. It also optimises foreground RAM usage by 11 percent and background RAM use by 6 percent, according to the company.

The MIUI 14 update for the Xiaomi 12 Pro also saves 4GB of storage by reducing system storage space. It has also added 6 new wallpapers along with 39 visual effects. Other features and improvements include dual app support, the ability to take notes while reading with the Sidebar feature, and the ability to remove objects from photos. It has also improved system performance as well as battery life.

Xiaomi 12 Pro was launched in India in April last year with Android 12-based MIUI 13 and it is now receiving the first major OS update with the company's MIUI 14 skin on top. To download the update, users can open the Settings app and tap About phone > MIUI version > Check for updates.

The smartphone sports a 6.72-inch WQHD+ (1,440x3,200 pixels) E5 AMOLED display with a dynamic refresh rate between 1Hz and 120Hz. The phone is equipped with an octa-core Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, along with an Adreno 730 GPU and up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM. For optics, it packs a triple rear camera setup that houses a 50-megapixel Sony IMX707 primary sensor, a 50-megapixel ultra-wide shooter, and a 50-megapixel telephoto shooter.

The Xiaomi 13 Pro has a hefty price tag compared to the company's 2022 flagship model. How does it fare against other high-end phones launched in 2023? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Further reading: Xiaomi, Android 13, MIUI 14, Xiaomi 12 Pro
