Technology News

Xiaomi 13 Pro, Xiaomi 13 Global Launch Could Take Place in Late February: Report

Xiaomi 13 Pro and Xiaomi 13 are powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 12 January 2023 16:59 IST
Xiaomi 13 Pro, Xiaomi 13 Global Launch Could Take Place in Late February: Report

Photo Credit: Xiaomi

Xiaomi 13 Pro was previously tipped to launch in India in March

Highlights
  • Xiaomi 13 series was unveiled in China in December
  • The handsets feature Leica-branded rear cameras
  • Xiaomi 13 and Xiaomi 13 Pro both sport triple rear cameras

Xiaomi 13 series, comprising the Xiaomi 13 Pro and Xiaomi 13, could be launched in global markets next month. The date is yet to be officially confirmed by the Chinese smartphone brand, but a fresh leak suggests the latest Xiaomi 13 series is set to launch in Vietnam in the last week of February. The Xiaomi 13 Pro was tipped to arrive in the Indian market in March. The Xiaomi 13 Pro and Xiaomi 13 were launched in China in December and are powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. They feature Leica-branded rear cameras and have 120Hz OLED displays.

As per a report by The Pixel (in Vietnamese), the Xiaomi 13 Pro and Xiaomi 13 are gearing up to launch in global markets including Vietnam in the last week of February. However, the exact launch date remains unknown, and the handset could launch in other markets at a different date. Tipster Yogesh Brar previously told Gadgets 360 that the Xiaomi 13 Pro India launch would take place in March.

The Xiaomi 13 Pro and Xiaomi 13 were unveiled in China in December last year, and pricing for the handsets started at CNY 3,999 (roughly Rs. 48,300).

The high-end Xiaomi 13 Pro sports a 6.73-inch OLED 2K (1,440x3,200 pixels) display with up to 120Hz refresh rate, while the vanilla model has a 6.36-inch120Hz OLED (1,080x2,400 pixels) display. Both models are powered by an octa-core 4nm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM.

The triple rear camera unit of Xiaomi 13 Pro includes a 50-megapixel 1-inch Sony IMX989 primary sensor, a 50-megapixel floating telephoto sensor and a 50-megapixel wide-angle sensor. The Xiaomi 13 also features a triple rear camera unit including a 50-megapixel primary sensor, a 10-megapixel secondary sensor and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide sensor. For selfies, they have a 32-megapixel sensor at the front.

The Xiaomi 13 Pro carries a 4,820mAh battery that supports 120W wired charging and 50W wireless charging. The Xiaomi 13, in contrast, is backed by a 4,500mAh battery with support for 67W wired charging and 50W wireless charging.

How does the Redmi 12 Pro+ fare against its competitor, the Realme 10 Pro+ 5G? Is it a worthy successor to the Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Xiaomi 13 Pro, Xiaomi 13, Xiaomi 13 Series, Xiaomi
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Apple to Soon Disclose More Details About App Removals From the App Store: Report
Featured video of the day
[Sponsored] Faber Candy - Fantastic Design, Incredible Performance

Related Stories

Xiaomi 13 Pro, Xiaomi 13 Global Launch Could Take Place in Late February: Report
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy S23 Design Images, Specifications Leaked Ahead of February 1 Launch
  2. Hyundai Ioniq5 Electric SUV Launched at Auto Expo 2023
  3. Tata Unveils 12 New Cars Including 5 Electric Models at Auto Expo 2023
  4. Samsung Open Pre-Reservation Orders for Galaxy S23 Series for Rs. 1,999
  5. OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro Won't Get Newer Updates, Company Says
  6. OnePlus Nord 3 Testing Begins in India, Expected to Launch Soon: Report
  7. Redmi Note 12 5G Series Goes on Sale in India Today: See Launch Offers
  8. Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G Review: A Strong Overall Package
  9. Here’s When Google's Pixel Phones Will Get 5G Support in India
  10. NRIs From 10 Countries Will Soon Be Able to Do UPI Fund Transactions
#Latest Stories
  1. Auto Expo 2023: Sun Mobility Aims to Serve 10 Lakh Vehicles by 2025
  2. Ethereum Set to Undergo Shanghai Update in March, Here’s What It Means
  3. Hogwarts Legacy Casts Simon Pegg as Headmaster Phineas Nigellus Black
  4. Apple Music, Apple TV Apps Preview for Windows Spotted on Microsoft Store: Report
  5. TSMC Defies Broader Industry Downturn, Posts 78 Percent Rise in Q4 Net Profit: All Details
  6. Xiaomi 13 Pro, Xiaomi 13 Global Launch Could Take Place in Late February: Report
  7. Apple to Soon Disclose More Details About App Removals From the App Store: Report
  8. FTX Tells US Bankruptcy Court It Has Recovered $5 Billion in Assets After Collapse
  9. Keeping the PS5 in Vertically Upright Position Will Not Damage It, Report Clarifies
  10. Apple Watch Models Guilty of Violating Masimo Oximeter Patent, May Face ITC Import Ban: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.