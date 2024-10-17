Xiaomi 15 is expected to launch in China as part of the company's latest flagship smartphone lineup alongside the purported Xiaomi 15 Pro and 15 Ultra models. The successor to 2023's Xiaomi 14 may come with Qualcomm's purported Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, ubiquitously known as Snapdragon 8 Gen 4, according to claims by a tipster. The handset is also speculated to sport a 120Hz AMOLED display and a Leica-tuned camera system.

Xiaomi 15 Specifications Leak

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), tipster Yogesh Brar (@heyitsyogesh) suggested that Xiaomi 15 may be equipped with a 6.36-inch flat AMOLED display with a 1.5K resolution and a refresh rate of 120Hz. For optics, the handset may sport a Leica triple rear camera setup, comprising a 50-megapixel camera with OmniVision OV50H sensor, a 50-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens, and a 50-megapixel 3.2x telephoto camera.

Xiaomi 15



- 6.36" 1.5K flat AMOLED, 120Hz

- Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC

- 50MP (OV50H) + 50MP UW + 50MP 3.2x Tele

- HyperOS 2.0, Android 15

- IP68 rating

- Leica optics

- 5,500mAh battery ~

- 90W wired, 50W wireless charging



The purported Xiaomi 15 may be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset that is expected to be launched at the Snapdragon Summit held in Hawaii next week. It could run on HyperOS 2.0 based on Android 15 — the latest operating system (OS) for Android devices.

Brar also suggests that the phone will be backed by a 5,500mAh battery with support for 90W wired and 50W wireless fast charging. The handset is also said to boast an IP68 rating against dust and water ingress.

Previous leaks indicate that the handset may have up to 16GB of RAM and up to 512GB of in-built storage. It could be available in black and white colour options. The handset may also be offered in glass or vegan leather finishes.

Xiaomi 15 Price (Expected)

According to a recent report, the Xiaomi 15 price in China may start at CNY 4,599 (roughly Rs. 52,000) for the base 12GB RAM+256GB storage variant, while the top-end 1TB variant is speculated to cost CNY 5,499 (roughly Rs. 63,000).