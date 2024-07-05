Xiaomi 15 Pro — the upcoming flagship smartphone from the Chinese company — may be equipped with a 5,400mAh battery with support for 100W fast charging, according to claims by a tipster on social media. The smartphone is expected to launch in the coming months as part of the Xiaomi 15 series. Other leaks regarding the handset have also surfaced in recent weeks, suggesting that it may feature a triple camera setup at the back like its predecessor, but with an upgrade to the sensors.

Xiaomi 15 Pro battery capacity, charging details leaked

According to a post by tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese) on the Chinese social media platform Weibo, the Xiaomi 15 Pro may be equipped with a silicon negative electrode battery. It is speculated to feature a 5,400mAh battery — which is a big upgrade over the 4,800mAh battery found on its predecessor.

The smartphone is also debut with support for 100W wired fast charging. If true, this would be a downgrade from its predecessor which supported up to 120W charging. However, Xiaomi is said to improve the wireless fast charging of the smartphone. As per the tipster, it may offer support for 100W wireless fast charging — twice as fast as the Xiaomi 14 Pro.

The tipster also claims that Xiaomi is also testing a 120W wired fast charging solution but hasn't been able to resolve thermal issues related to a “temperature rise problem”.

Xiaomi 15 Pro specifications (Rumoured)

According to a report, Xiaomi is said to have the “exclusive first launch rights” for the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chipset which is rumoured to launch later this year. As a result, the Xiaomi 15 Pro is tipped to be equipped with this upcoming processor. It is also reported to feature an in-display ultrasonic fingerprint sensor, ditching the optical fingerprint scanner found on its predecessor.

Tipster Digital Chat Station suggests the Xiaomi 15 Pro may feature a micro-curved display with a 2K resolution which may be different from the Xiaomi 14 Pro. In terms of optics, the handset is speculated to be equipped with a triple camera setup at the back, comprising a 50-megapixel Sony IMX882 sensor and a 50-megapixel periscope lens. Notably, the latter was reserved for the ‘Ultra' variant in the Xiaomi 14 series but it is now rumoured to come to the Xiaomi 15 Pro too.

