Xiaomi 15 Pro Tipped to Feature 5,400mAh Battery; Fast Charging Details Surface Online

Xiaomi 15 Pro is rumoured to get 100W wireless fast charging, doubling the capabilities of its predecessor, the Xiaomi 14 Pro.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 5 July 2024 18:39 IST
Xiaomi 15 Pro Tipped to Feature 5,400mAh Battery; Fast Charging Details Surface Online

Photo Credit: Xiaomi

Xiaomi's upcoming smartphone will likely be the successor to last year's Xiaomi 14 Pro

  • Tipster suggests Xiaomi 15 Pro may come with a 5,400mAh battery
  • It is speculated to support 100W wired and wireless fast charging
  • The smartphone may be powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 SoC
Xiaomi 15 Pro — the upcoming flagship smartphone from the Chinese company — may be equipped with a 5,400mAh battery with support for 100W fast charging, according to claims by a tipster on social media. The smartphone is expected to launch in the coming months as part of the Xiaomi 15 series. Other leaks regarding the handset have also surfaced in recent weeks, suggesting that it may feature a triple camera setup at the back like its predecessor, but with an upgrade to the sensors.

Xiaomi 15 Pro battery capacity, charging details leaked

According to a post by tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese) on the Chinese social media platform Weibo, the Xiaomi 15 Pro may be equipped with a silicon negative electrode battery. It is speculated to feature a 5,400mAh battery — which is a big upgrade over the 4,800mAh battery found on its predecessor.

The smartphone is also debut with support for 100W wired fast charging. If true, this would be a downgrade from its predecessor which supported up to 120W charging. However, Xiaomi is said to improve the wireless fast charging of the smartphone. As per the tipster, it may offer support for 100W wireless fast charging — twice as fast as the Xiaomi 14 Pro.

The tipster also claims that Xiaomi is also testing a 120W wired fast charging solution but hasn't been able to resolve thermal issues related to a “temperature rise problem”.

Xiaomi 15 Pro specifications (Rumoured)

According to a report, Xiaomi is said to have the “exclusive first launch rights” for the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chipset which is rumoured to launch later this year. As a result, the Xiaomi 15 Pro is tipped to be equipped with this upcoming processor. It is also reported to feature an in-display ultrasonic fingerprint sensor, ditching the optical fingerprint scanner found on its predecessor.

Tipster Digital Chat Station suggests the Xiaomi 15 Pro may feature a micro-curved display with a 2K resolution which may be different from the Xiaomi 14 Pro. In terms of optics, the handset is speculated to be equipped with a triple camera setup at the back, comprising a 50-megapixel Sony IMX882 sensor and a 50-megapixel periscope lens. Notably, the latter was reserved for the ‘Ultra' variant in the Xiaomi 14 series but it is now rumoured to come to the Xiaomi 15 Pro too.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Further reading: Xiaomi 15 Pro, Xiaomi 15 Pro battery, Xiaomi 15 Pro charging, Xiaomi 15 Pro specifications
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
