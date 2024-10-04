Xiaomi released HyperOS in October last year alongside the Xiaomi 14 series as a replacement for its MIUI skin. Now the Chinese smartphone brand seems to be testing the next version of its custom Android interface — HyperOS 2.0 — on a limited number of devices. Xiaomi is yet to announce a release date for HyperOS 2.0 which is based on Android 15, but internal builds of the user interface have been discovered on several Xiaomi and Redmi smartphones, including the upcoming Xiaomi 15 and Xiaomi 15 Pro.

According to a GizmoChina report, internal builds of HyperOS 2.0 were spotted on the Xiaomi 15 and Xiaomi 15 Pro with firmware version OS2.0.1.5.VOCCNXM and OS2.0.1.2.VOBCNXM, respectively. The publication also shared an image of the testing version installed on a Xiaomi handset.

The internal builds for the Xiaomi 14, Xiaomi 14 Pro and Xiaomi 14 Ultra reportedly have firmware version OS2.0.0.24.VNCCNXM, OS2.0.0.22.VNBCNXM and OS2.0.0.16.VNACNXM, respectively.

Xiaomi has not revealed the roadmap for HyperOS 2.0 based on Android 15, but the report claims that these Xiaomi devices will get the update initially — Xiaomi 13 Ultra, Xiaomi Mix Fold, Xiaomi Mix Flip, Xiaomi Pad 6S Pro, Xiaomi Civi 2.

Internal testing of HyperOS 2.0 has started for the Redmi K70, Redmi K70 Pro, Redmi K70 Ultra, Redmi K60, Redmi K70E, Redmi Note 13 Pro 5G, Redmi Note 13R, according to the publication.

HyperOS 2.0 Features (Expected)

HyperOS 2.0 is expected to be unveiled later this month in China. The original HyperOS was first launched in China in October 2023. It arrived on the Xiaomi 14 series. Updates with the new interface were released in India earlier this year.

The HyperOS 2.0 is expected to bring several new features and AI-powered functionality for Xiaomi, Redmi, and Poco devices. The update is expected to include a revamped Game Turbo mode with personalisation options. It could also include optimisation tools for enhancing gaming performance. It is likely to support the detection of hidden cameras through wireless local-area network (WLAN) searches.