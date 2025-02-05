Xiaomi 15 Ultra camera specifications have leaked online, giving smartphone enthusiasts a better look at the purported top-of-the-line model in the company's flagship lineup, which could make its debut with a Snapdragon 8 Elite chip from Qualcomm. The handset is expected to be equipped with four rear cameras — one of these is likely to be a 200-megapixel telephoto camera with 4.3x optical zoom. A tipster has now leaked the camera specifications of the handset, which is expected to launch in China in the coming weeks.

Xiaomi 15 Ultra Camera Specifications (Expected)

The upcoming Xiaomi 15 Ultra will be equipped with a 50-megapixel primary camera with a 1-inch type Sony LYT-900 sensor, according to a post by tipster Yogesh Brar (@heyitsyogesh) on X (formerly Twitter). The smartphone is also expected to feature a 50-megapixel ultrawide camera, with a Samsung ISOCELL JN5 sensor.

Meanwhile, the tipster also claims that the upcoming Xiaomi 15 Ultra will be equipped with two telephoto cameras. The first is a 50-megapixel telephoto camera with a Sony IMX858 sensor and 3x optical zoom, while the handset will also feature a 200-megapixel periscope telephoto camera with a Samsung ISOCELL HP9 sensor and 4.3x optical zoom.

We've seen these specifications in older leaks, but if the company does launch the Xiaomi 15 Ultra with this camera setup, it is likely to be the most advanced camera configuration on a smartphone — at least on paper.

The Xiaomi 14 Ultra was launched a year ago with four 50-megapixel cameras — wide, ultrawide, telephoto, and periscope telephoto. Its successor is expected to arrive with a 200-megapixel periscope telephoto camera, which appears to be the biggest upgrade on the handset.

Previous reports also suggest that the Xiaomi 15 Ultra will be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, along with 16GB of RAM. The handset is expected to run on HyperOS 2, which is based on Android 15. Xiaomi is also expected to equip the smartphone with a 6,000mAh battery along with support for 90W (wired) and 50W (wireless) charging.