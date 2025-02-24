Technology News
English Edition

Xiaomi 15 Ultra Launch Set for February 27; Design Officially Revealed

Xiaomi 15 Ultra's official renders suggest a dual-tone finish.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 24 February 2025 11:26 IST
Xiaomi 15 Ultra Launch Set for February 27; Design Officially Revealed

Photo Credit: Xiaomi

Xiaomi 15 Ultra pre-orders are now live via Mi Mall in China

Highlights
  • Xiaomi 15 Ultra is expected to be powered by Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC
  • The tech brand is gearing up to launch the camera flagship at MWC 2025
  • . It is already confirmed to ship with Leica-branded cameras
Advertisement

Xiaomi has finally announced the launch date for the Xiaomi 15 Ultra smartphone in China. It will be introduced alongside the Xiaomi SU7 Ultra electric car in the company's home market.  The brand has also posted official images revealing the design of the Xiaomi 15 Ultra. The handset is confirmed to ship with Leica-branded cameras and HyperOS interface. Meanwhile, the tech brand is also gearing up to globally unveil its camera flagship at MWC 2025. 

The launch of Xiaomi 15 Ultra will take place in China on February 27 at 7:00pm local time (4:30pm IST). The Xiaomi SU7 Ultra EV, RedmiBook 16 Pro 2025, and Xiaomi Buds 5 Pro earbuds are scheduled to go official at the same event. Xiaomi is teasing the design of the phone via its Weibo handle and its China website. 

Xiaomi is currently taking pre-orders for the Xiaomi 15 Ultra through Mi Mall in China. The official renders show the phone with a dual-tone finish. It has a circular rear camera unit, resembling the camera modules of previous Xiaomi Ultra series flagships. The camera setup includes four sensors and an LED flash strip. It looks like Xiaomi has combined glass and vegan leather paying homage to classic Leica cameras. The rear panel boasts an italicised 'Ultra' branding in the top-right corner. 

The successor to last year's Xiaomi 14 Ultra is confirmed to debut in global markets at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona on March 2. 

Xiaomi 15 Ultra Specifications

The Xiaomi 15 Ultra had earlier surfaced on the Geekbench AI database with Android 15 operating system, 16GB of RAM, and an octa-core Snapdragon 8 Elite processor. It is said to feature a quad rear camera unit comprising a 50-megapixel 1-inch type Sony LYT-900 sensor, a 50-megapixel Samsung ISOCELL JN5 ultra wide-angle camera, a 50-megapixel Sony IMX858 telephoto sensor, and a 200-megapixel Samsung ISOCELL HP9 sensor with 4.3x optical zoom. The handset is likely to offer IP68 + IP69 standards.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: RedmiBook 16 Pro 2025, Xiaomi, Xiaomi 15 Ultra, Xiaomi Buds 5 Pro
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Samsung Galaxy M16 5G, Galaxy M06 5G India Launch Confirmed; Design Teased
Xiaomi 15 Ultra Launch Set for February 27; Design Officially Revealed
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Xiaomi 15 Ultra Launch Date and Design Officially Revealed
  2. Samsung Galaxy S25 and Galaxy S25+ Review: Solid Foundation
  3. iOS 18.4 Beta 1 Update Introduces Priority Notifications on iPhone
  4. Apple Intelligence Might Soon Offer Gemini AI Models Alongside OpenAI
  5. Samsung Galaxy M16 5G, Galaxy M06 5G to Launch in India Soon; Design Teased
  6. Bitcoin, Ether See Losses Alongside Most Cryptocurrencies
  7. First Snapdragon Experience Zone Opens Up at a Croma Store in Juhu
#Latest Stories
  1. Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin, Ether See Losses Alongside Most Altcoins, Price Charts Show Volatility
  2. Apple Tipped to Be Working on Gemini Integration With Apple Intelligence
  3. iOS 18.4 Beta 1 Update for iPhone Brings Priority Notifications, New Style in Image Playground: What’s New
  4. Xiaomi 15 Ultra Launch Set for February 27; Design Officially Revealed
  5. Samsung Galaxy M16 5G, Galaxy M06 5G India Launch Confirmed; Design Teased
  6. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 Tipped to Get a Redesigned S-Pen With a Thicker Body
  7. Qualcomm Partners With Croma to Launch First Snapdragon Experience Zone in India
  8. DMRC Signs Agreement to Improve Internet Connectivity Across All Corridors
  9. Apple's Foldable iPhone Tipped to Sport 7.74-Inch Inner Screen That 'Unfolds Like iPad'
  10. Nothing Phone 3a vs iPhone 16 Pro Max: Company Responds After Viewers Flag Error in Camera Comparison Video
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »