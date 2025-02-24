Xiaomi has finally announced the launch date for the Xiaomi 15 Ultra smartphone in China. It will be introduced alongside the Xiaomi SU7 Ultra electric car in the company's home market. The brand has also posted official images revealing the design of the Xiaomi 15 Ultra. The handset is confirmed to ship with Leica-branded cameras and HyperOS interface. Meanwhile, the tech brand is also gearing up to globally unveil its camera flagship at MWC 2025.

The launch of Xiaomi 15 Ultra will take place in China on February 27 at 7:00pm local time (4:30pm IST). The Xiaomi SU7 Ultra EV, RedmiBook 16 Pro 2025, and Xiaomi Buds 5 Pro earbuds are scheduled to go official at the same event. Xiaomi is teasing the design of the phone via its Weibo handle and its China website.

Xiaomi is currently taking pre-orders for the Xiaomi 15 Ultra through Mi Mall in China. The official renders show the phone with a dual-tone finish. It has a circular rear camera unit, resembling the camera modules of previous Xiaomi Ultra series flagships. The camera setup includes four sensors and an LED flash strip. It looks like Xiaomi has combined glass and vegan leather paying homage to classic Leica cameras. The rear panel boasts an italicised 'Ultra' branding in the top-right corner.

The successor to last year's Xiaomi 14 Ultra is confirmed to debut in global markets at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona on March 2.

Xiaomi 15 Ultra Specifications

The Xiaomi 15 Ultra had earlier surfaced on the Geekbench AI database with Android 15 operating system, 16GB of RAM, and an octa-core Snapdragon 8 Elite processor. It is said to feature a quad rear camera unit comprising a 50-megapixel 1-inch type Sony LYT-900 sensor, a 50-megapixel Samsung ISOCELL JN5 ultra wide-angle camera, a 50-megapixel Sony IMX858 telephoto sensor, and a 200-megapixel Samsung ISOCELL HP9 sensor with 4.3x optical zoom. The handset is likely to offer IP68 + IP69 standards.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.