Xiaomi 15 Ultra was launched in China on Thursday (February 27), joining the Xiaomi 15 and Xiaomi 15 Pro in the company's flagship smartphone lineup. It arrives ahead of the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2025 in Barcelona as the successor to last year's Xiaomi 14 Ultra. The Xiaomi 15 Ultra, like the other phones in the Xiaomi 14 series, is powered by Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC and ships with the new HyperOS 2 user interface.

Xiaomi 15 Ultra Price

Xiaomi 15 Ultra price starts at CNY 6,499 (roughly Rs. 78,000) for the 12GB + 256GB storage configuration, while the 16GB + 512GB and 16GB + 1TB variants are priced at CNY 6,999 (roughly Rs. 84,000) and CNY 7,799 (roughly Rs. 93,000), respectively.

The phone is offered in multiple colourways — classic black and silver, pine and cypress green, black, and white. Along with the handset, Xiaomi also offers a Professional imaging kit as an accessory which retails for CNY 999 (roughly Rs. 12,000).

Xiaomi 15 Ultra Specifications

The dual SIM (Nano) Xiaomi 15 Ultra runs on the company's Android 15-based HyperOS 2 operating system (OS). It sports a 6.73-inch (1440 x 3200 pixels) LTPO AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and 3,200 nits peak brightness. The panel is claimed to offer a 300Hz touch sampling rate and support for HDR 10+ as well as Dolby Vision.

It is powered by Qualcomm's flagship octa-core 3nm Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset having a maximum clock speed of 4.32GHz under the hood, paired with up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM, up to 1TB of UFS 4.1 storage, and Adreno 830 GPU.

For optics, the Xiaomi 15 Ultra is equipped with a quad rear camera system placed within a centred, circular module. It comprises a 1-inch 50-megapixel Sony LYT900 primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) and a fixed f/1.63 aperture, a 50-megapixel Sony IMX858 sensor with f/1.8 aperture, 3x optical zoom, and 75mm focal length, a 200-megapixel Samsung ISOCELL HP9 telephoto sensor with 100mm focal length, and f/2.6 aperture, and a 50-megapixel ultra wide-angle camera with f/2.2 aperture and 115-degree field-of-view (FoV). The phone is capable of recording videos in up to 8K/30fps or 4K/60fps. It also gets a 32-megapixel front camera with f/2.0 aperture for selfies and video calls.

The Xiaomi 15 Ultra packs a 6,000mAh battery with 90W (wired) and 80W (wireless) fast charging. It also supports reverse wireless charging. Connectivity options on the smartphone include 5G, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, NFC, GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, BeiDou, NavIC, and USB Type-C. For security, it is equipped with an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor. The handset also has an IP68 rating for dust and splash resistance.

In terms of dimensions, the black and white variants of the phone measure 161.3mm x 75.3mm x 9.35mm and weigh 226g. Meanwhile, its other variants have an increased 9.48mm thickness and 229g weight.

