Xiaomi 17 and Xiaomi 17 Pro First Impressions

A sneak peek into Xiaomi's upcoming India launch of the Xiaomi 17 series in early 2026.

Written by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 17 November 2025 07:00 IST
Xiaomi 17 and Xiaomi 17 Pro First Impressions

The Xiaomi 17 and 17 Pro is likely to launch in India early next year

Highlights
  • The phones are powered by Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5
  • The Xiaomi 17 Pro gets a Dynamic Back Display
  • Xiaomi 17 Pro Max gets a 6.9-inch display, the same as iPhone 17 Pro Max
Xiaomi's all-new 17 series made its China debut a few weeks ago, and the series, comprising three models - Xiaomi 17, Xiaomi 17 Pro, and Xiaomi 17 Pro Max - is expected to make its India debut in early 2026. While the India launch could be weeks or months away, Xiaomi India sent out China models of the Xiaomi 17 and Xiaomi 17 Pro for a limited period to Gadgets 360 for a quick first look. Here's why we believe this will be the company's biggest launch in recent years. To start with, all three models in the Xiaomi 17 series pack Qualcomm's top-tier Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 Mobile Platform. With three models, Xiaomi caters to users seeking different screen sizes, ranging from 6.3 inches to 6.9 inches. What are the key things to watch out for in the upcoming Xiaomi 17 series? We break it down in this piece.

Xiaomi 17 and Xiaomi 17 Pro: The Big Upgrades

Design

One of the biggest draws to the all-new Xiaomi 17 and Xiaomi 17 Pro is the design. At 191 grams, the Xiaomi 17 is lighter than the likes of the Google Pixel 10 Pro. Thanks to its compact design, the Xiaomi 17 can perfectly fit in the new league of compact smartphones, which includes the OnePlus 13s, Vivo X200 FE, and more.

xiaomi 17 17 pro fi 2 Xiaomi-17

Both phones feature a 6.3-inch display

On the other hand, the Xiaomi 17 Pro, at 192 grams and 8mm thickness, beats the iPhone 17 Pro in both weight (206 grams) and slim profile (8.8mm). The compact design offers an ergonomic grip and rounded corner features a more refined hand feel.

The Xiaomi 17's rear and frames sport a matte glass look that looks subtle and classy. The smudge-free rear design is a great addition. The 17 has been launched in Black, Blue, Pink, and White colours. We got the Black for these first impressions. Both phones get an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance.

xiaomi 17 17 pro fi 10 Xiaomi-17

It comes in Black, Blue, Pink, and White colours

The 17 Pro has been launched in four colours: Black, White, Purple, and Green. We got the Purple for these first impressions, and this colour looks more elegant. The biggest highlight of the 17 Pro design has to be the rear display.

Display

The Xiaomi 17 features a 6.3-inch LTPO AMOLED display with a 464 PPI pixel density, a 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ support, and an 89.5 percent screen-to-body ratio, along with a peak brightness of 3500 nits. Notably, the Xiaomi 17 Pro features the exact display specifications; however, the secondary display takes centre stage. The back display features a 2.7-inch screen with a resolution of 572x904 pixels and a peak brightness of 3500 nits.

xiaomi 17 17 pro fi 9 xiaomi-17

Both phones come with Dragon Crystal Glass for screen protection

Xiaomi claims that the 17 features of the M10 Display Panel and SuperRED luminous material represent a technological breakthrough, resulting in more advanced luminous efficiency.

The Xiaomi 17 Pro, on the other hand, also features the same display tech. Additionally, Xiaomi says that the 17 Pro Max adopts the independent pixel array technology, achieving sharper clarity while consuming less power than conventional 2K displays. The top-trim Xiaomi 17 Pro Max also packs Xiaomi Shield Glass 3.0.

xiaomi 17 17 pro fi 4 xiaomi-17

It weighs less than 200 grams and packs a 6300mAh battery

Talking about real-world performance, the 17 and 17 Pro pack stunning displays and are great for multimedia consumption. Obviously, we will discuss the details in more depth when the Indian retail units of the Xiaomi 17 models are closer to their local launch.

Cameras

Jumping to the cameras, the 17 sports a triple 50-megapixel camera setup - all of which are placed in the squarish camera deco, while the 17 Pro also sports a triple 50-megapixel camera array with wide and telephoto housed within the dual display deco, while the ultra-wide sensor is stacked next to the LED flash just below the rear display.

xiaomi 17 17 pro fi 6 xiaomi-17

It packs a triple rear camera setup

The Xiaomi 17 is the company's flagship smartphone range, and the cameras appear to be incredible in the limited testing we've done. More on the cameras when we get our hands on the Indian retail unit of the Xiaomi 17 and 17 Pro.

Performance

The performance department is one of the biggest strengths of the 17 and 17 Pro. Both are powered by the 3nm-based Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, and this chipset is just too powerful for everyday usage. Right from gaming to multitasking and photo or video editing, the 17 series impresses, but we will take a more in-depth look at the performance around the India launch of these devices.

xiaomi 17 17 pro fi 8 xiaomi-17

It runs on HyperOS 3, based on Android 16

Battery

The 17 gets a massive 7000mAh battery while the 17 Pro gets a 6300mAh unit. Both phones get 100W wired charging and 50W wireless charging support in China. It would be interesting to see whether these phones get the same wired charging speeds in India. In the limited time we had, we tested both phones. The 17 lasted over a day easily, while the 17 Pro lasted roughly a day. However, we will reserve our verdict on the battery until we receive the Indian units for testing.

xiaomi 17 17 pro fi 7 xiaomi-17

Xiaomi 17 Pro Retro Handheld Console Case

Xiaomi 17 Pro's Back Display Works Like Magic

Dynamic Back Display - as called by Xiaomi on the 17 Pro and 17 Pro Max - is an incredible addition to flagships and will make them stand out in the crowd of premium phones in India. You get customisable watch faces, AI wallpapers, virtual pets, dynamic information notifications, sticky notes, and more.

xiaomi 17 17 pro fi 3 xiaomi-17

The 2.7 inches secondary display is a handy addition

You can also use the back display to receive real-time notifications from food-delivery apps, ride-hailing apps, music streaming services, and view flight details. Additionally, you can also use it as a viewfinder and utilise the rear cameras as a selfie shooter. With the addition of dual displays, there are numerous possibilities, and one of the best uses is the clock face, which keeps you up to date on time.

xiaomi 17 17 pro fi 5 xiaomi-17

In China, the Xiaomi 17 Pro comes in 12GB + 256GB, 12GB + 512GB, 16GB + 512GB, and 16GB RAM + 1TB models

Xiaomi 17 and Xiaomi 17 Pro Expected India Prices

The Xiaomi 17 series is expected to make its Indian debut early next year, and we can expect the pricing to be aggressive, as has been the case with Xiaomi across its smartphones over the years. Taking a look at the China launch prices, the 17 starts at CNY 4,499 (roughly Rs. 56,000), while the 17 Pro starts at CNY 4,999 (roughly Rs. 62,000). The top-trim Xiaomi 17 Pro Max price in China starts at CNY 5,999 (roughly Rs. 75,000). Of course, these are China prices converted to India prices, and hence we can't expect the prices to remain around these points. More details on the India pricing are expected from the company closer to the local launch.

Stay tuned to Gadgets 360 for all the news related to Xiaomi 17 series.

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display (Primary) 6.30-inch
Cover Display 2.70-inch
Cover Resolution 904x572 pixels
Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 6300mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1220x2656 pixels
Further reading: Xiaomi 17, Xiaomi 17 Pro
Ketan Pratap
Ketan Pratap
Ketan Pratap is the Editor at Gadgets 360. His primary role - debugging the tech hype, benchmarking the future, and compiling it all into precise news, features or reviews. He has spent over 14 years calling out vaporware and identifying the best tech. He’s your guide for everything from chipsets to smart-home meltdowns. When his own batteries are low, he heads for the hills—literally. He’s someone who prefers a remote mountain pass, appreciating a 12,000-foot view that no VR ...More
