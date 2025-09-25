Technology News
Xiaomi 17 will go on sale in China alongside the flagship Xiaomi 17 Pro and Xiaomi 17 Pro Max models.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 25 September 2025 17:38 IST
Photo Credit: Xiaomi

Xiaomi 17 carries a Leica-branded triple-rear camera unit

Highlights
  • Xiaomi 17 sports a 6.3-inch display
  • Xiaomi 17 carries a Leica-branded camera unit
  • The company also launched the Xiaomi 17 Pro
Xiaomi 17 was launched by the Chinese smartphone maker on Thursday during the company's latest hardware launch event. The new phone is powered by the flagship Snapdragon chipset, which was unveiled by Qualcomm on Wednesday, during the ongoing Snapdragon Summit 2025. It is also equipped with three Leica-tuned rear cameras. The Xiaomi 17 features narrow 1.18mm bezels and weighs about 191g. The company also launched the Xiaomi 17 Pro and Xiaomi 17 Pro Max as part of its flagship smartphone lineup. The standard Xiaomi 17 is the successor to last year's Xiaomi 15 model, and it misses out on the secondary rear display that is seen on both Pro models.

Xiaomi 17 Price, Availability

Xiaomi 17 price starts at CNY 4,499 (roughly Rs. 56,000) for the base variant with 12GB RAM + 256GB storage. The top-of-the-line options with 12GB RAM + 512GB storage and 16GB RAM + 512GB storage cost CNY 4,799 (about Rs. 60,000) and CNY 4,999 (roughly Rs. 62,000), respectively.

The Chinese smartphone maker's new handset, dubbed Xiaomi 17, is offered in blue, black, white, and pink colourways. Customers in China can buy the new phone via the company's online store.

Xiaomi 17 Specifications

The Xiaomi 17 runs on Android 16-based HyperOS 3, which features the company's new suite of AI tools, dubbed HyperAI. It sports a 6.3-inch 1.5K (2,656x1,220 pixels) OLED display with up to a 120Hz refresh rate, up to 300Hz of touch sampling rate, and 3,500 nits of peak brightness. The screen has a 19.6:9 aspect ratio, DCI-P3 colour gamut, HDR 10+, HDR Vivid, and Dolby Vision support. It boasts 1.18 mm-thick bezels.

xiaomi 17 inline Xiaomi 17

Xiaomi 17 features a hole-punch display
Photo Credit: Xiaomi

 

It is powered by the new 3nm octa-core Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, paired with an unspecified Adreno GPU, up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM, and up to 512GB of UFS 4.1 internal storage. The SoC can deliver a peak clock speed of 4.6GHz. It is also equipped with a Qualcomm AI Engine, which will aid the execution of the new HyperAI tools.

For optics, it features a Leica-tuned triple rear camera setup, headlined by a 50-megapixel primary sensor with a f/1.67 aperture and a 23mm focal length, paired with a 50-megapixel (f/2.0) telephoto lens and a 50-megapixel (f/2.4) ultrawide-angle sensor with a 102-degree field of view. On the front, it carries a 50-megapixel selfie camera with an f/2.2 aperture and a 90-degree field of view. The rear cameras on the Xiaomi 17 are capable of recording up to 8K videos at 30fps and up to 4K resolution videos at up to 60fps.

The standard Xiaomi 17 packs a 7,000mAh battery with 100W wired and 50W wireless fast charging support. The connectivity options include dual-band WiFi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4 support. It features a USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C port, too. According to Xiaomi, the phone is IP68 rated for dust and water resistance. It is claimed to be 10 times more resistant than its predecessor. It measures 151.1x71.8x8.06mm in dimensions, and weighs about 191g.

Xiaomi 17

Xiaomi 17

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.30-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 7,000mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 2,656x1,220 pixels
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
