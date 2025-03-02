Technology News
Xiaomi 15 Ultra With Leica-Tuned Cameras Goes Global at MWC 2025 Alongside Xiaomi 15: Price, Specifications

The Xiaomi 15 Ultra is equipped with a Leica-tuned quad rear camera setup.

Written by David Delima | Updated: 2 March 2025 20:01 IST
Xiaomi 15 Ultra With Leica-Tuned Cameras Goes Global at MWC 2025 Alongside Xiaomi 15: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Xiaomi

Xiaomi 15 Ultra is equipped with a 5,400mAh battery with support for 90W fast charging

Highlights
  • Xiaomi 15 Ultra was launched in global markets at MWC 2025
  • The Xiaomi 15 series runs on HyperOS 2, which is based on Android 15
  • The company says the Xiaomi 15 will get four years of OS upgrades
Xiaomi 15 Ultra was launched in global markets by the Chinese smartphone maker on Sunday, ahead of the upcoming Mobile World Congress (MWC 2025) in Barcelona. The company's flagship smartphone was unveiled in China on February 27, while the standard and Pro models were first introduced in October 2024. The Xiaomi 15 series features a Snapdragon 8 Elite chip paired with up to 16GB of RAM. The handsets are equipped with LTPO AMOLED displays, and pack silicon carbon batteries with support for 90W fast charging.

Xiaomi 15 Ultra, Xiaomi 15 Price and Availability

Xiaomi 15 Ultra pricing starts at EUR 1,499 (roughly Rs. 1,36,100) for the base model with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. The standard Xiaomi 15 is priced at EUR 999 (roughly Rs. 90,700) for the 12GB+256GB model. Xiaomi is expected to announce details related to availability in regions, including India, at a later date.

Update: Xiaomi India has announced that the Xiaomi 15 and Xiaomi 15 Ultra will be launched in India on March 11.

Xiaomi also says it will provider one out-of-warranty repair without labour cost, within the first year of purchasing the smartphone. The company will also offer a free screen replacement within the first six months.

Xiaomi 15 Ultra Specifications

The Xiaomi 15 Ultra is a dual SIM (Nano+Nano) smartphone that runs on Android 15, with Xiaomi's HyperOS 2 skin running on top. It is scheduled to receive four OS upgrades. The handset is powered by a 3nm Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset from Qualcomm, which is paired with up to 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM. The Xiaomi 15 Ultra sports a 6.73-inch WQHD+ (1,440x3,200 pixels) quad curved LTPO AMOLED display, with a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 3,200nits peak brightness.

xiaomi 15 ultra inline Xiaomi 15 Ultra

Xiaomi 15 Ultra
Photo Credit: Xiaomi

 

The company has equipped the Xiaomi 15 Ultra with four Leica-tuned cameras. It has a 50-megapixel primary rear camera with a 1-inch type LYT-900 sensor and optical image stabilisation (OIS). It also has a 50-megapixel ultrawide camera, a 50-megapixel Sony IMX858 telephoto camera sensor with OIS and 3x optical zoom, and a 200-megapixel ISOCELL HP9 periscope telephoto camera with OIS and 4.3x optical zoom. There's a 32-megapixel selfie camera on the front.

You get up to 512GB of storage UFS 4.1 storage on the Xiaomi 15 Ultra. The handset offers 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6, GPS, NFC, and a USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C port. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, gyroscope, proximity sensor, compass, barometer, and an in-display ultrasonic fingerprint scanner.

The Xiaomi 15 Ultra packs a 5,410mAh silicon carbon battery with support for 90W fast charging and 80W wireless charging. The handset's chassis is built using aerospace-grade glass fibre, and it has an IP68 rating for dust and splash resistance.

Xiaomi 15 Specifications

The Xiaomi 15 is equipped with the same chip as the flagship Xiaomi 15 Ultra, and the handset features up to 16GB of RAM. The standard model sports a 6.36-inch LTPO AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 3,200nits peak brightness.

xiaomi 15 pro inline Xiaomi 15 Pro Xiaomi 15

Xiaomi 15 (left) and the Xiaomi 15 Pro — the latter is only available in China
Photo Credit: Xiaomi

 

Like the Ultra model, the Xiaomi 15 is equipped with a 50-megapixel primary camera with OIS, and a 50-megapixel ultrawide camera. It also has a 50-megapixel telephoto camera with OIS and 3x optical zoom. It features the same 32-megapixel selfie camera seen on the Ultra model.

The Xiaomi 15 arrives with up to 1TB of UFS 4.0 storage. Connectivity options are nearly the same as the Ultra model, except for Bluetooth 5.4 (the flagship model offers Bluetooth 6.0 connectivity). The Xiaomi 15 packs a 5,240mAh battery, which can be charged at 90W (wired) and 50W (wireless), according to the company.

Xiaomi 15 Ultra

Xiaomi 15 Ultra

Display 6.73-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 200-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 16GB
Storage 512GB
Battery Capacity 5410mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 3200x1440 pixels
For details of the latest launches and news from Samsung, Xiaomi, Realme, OnePlus, Oppo and other companies at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, visit our MWC 2025 hub.

Xiaomi 15 Ultra, Xiaomi 15, Xiaomi 15 Ultra Specifications, Xiaomi 15 Specifications, Xiaomi 15 Ultra Price, Xiaomi 15 Price, Xiaomi, MWC25, MWC2025, MWC 2025
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
