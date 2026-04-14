Xiaomi 18 Pro is expected to be announced in the second half of this year alongside the Xiaomi 18 Pro Max. While the potential launch is months away, a new leak has surfaced online offering details about its specifications. The Xiaomi 18 Pro is tipped to offer battery upgrades over last year's Xiaomi 17 Pro. It is said to feature dual 200-megapixel rear cameras and could run on the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 SoC. The Xiaomi 18 Pro could support both wired and wireless charging.

Xiaomi 18 Pro Key Specifications (Anticipated)

Tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese) shared the possible specifications of the Xiaomi 18 Pro on Weibo. It is said to feature a battery with at least 7,000mAh or more capacity. The battery is tipped to be compatible with 100W wired charging and wireless charging. If this turns out to be true, it would be an upgrade over the 6,300mAh battery offered by the Xiaomi 17 Pro. The existing model supports 100W wired fast charging and 50W wireless charging.

Photo Credit: Weibo/ DCS

The Xiaomi 18 Pro is tipped to include a "large dual 200-megapixel" camera sensor alongside telephoto and macro capabilities. Again, this would be a considerable upgrade over the existing model, which flaunts a triple rear camera unit including a 50-megapixel primary sensor, a 50-megapixel telephoto lens and a 50-megapixel sensor.

The upcoming Xiaomi 18 Pro is said to have a flagship-level design and new stacking technology to improve performance. It is said to run on a new chipset manufactured using the advanced 2nm process.

Previous leaks have suggested that Xiaomi will launch the Xiaomi 18 Pro, Xiaomi 18 and Xiaomi 18 Pro Max in September this year with the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 SoC. The Xiaomi 18 Pro is speculated to include an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor.

The Xiaomi 17 Pro features a 6.3-inch display and a secondary M10 display at the rear. It runs on a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset and boasts a 50-megapixel front-facing camera.