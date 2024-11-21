Technology News
Realme GT Neo 7 Series Launch Timeline Leaked; Said to Get 7,000mAh Battery

Realme GT Neo 7 could be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 21 November 2024 16:14 IST
Realme GT Neo 7 Series Launch Timeline Leaked; Said to Get 7,000mAh Battery

Photo Credit: Realme

Realme GT Neo 7 is expected to succeed the Realme GT Neo 6 (pictured)

  • Realme GT Neo 7 may launch in China in December
  • The handset may get a 1.5K resolution display
  • The base Realme GT Neo 7 could come with an SE variant
The Realme GT Neo 7 has recently become a topic of interest in the rumour mill. The smartphone was recently spotted on a certification website, hinting at an imminent launch. Earlier leaks had suggested several key details about the handset, while recent reports hint that the Realme GT Neo 7 series is likely to debut in China soon. The lineup could include a base and an SE variant. Some important features of the Realme GT Neo 7 series phones have been tipped as well.

Realme GT Neo 7 Series Launch, Features (Expected)

The Realme GT Neo 7 will be the first handset in the series to launch in China, according to a Weibo post by tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese). He claimed that the mid-range offering would be a "performance demon" with a powerful chipset and battery performance alongside the "strongest waterproof" and durability in the segment.

Another tipster, Smart Pikachu suggested in a Weibo post that a Realme GT Neo 7 series model, which is expected to launch in China in December, will likely have a large, display. This could be the base GT Neo 7 variant. The post adds that another model with a 6.5-6.6-inch flat screen is currently being tested and could be unveiled next year. The latter handset may be the SE version. 

In another Weibo post tipster Smart Pikachu hinted that the Reame GT Neo 7 phone will likely carry a 7,000mAh battery. If true, it will be an upgrade over the 5,500mAh battery of the preceding Realme GT Neo 6. The battery details of the GT Neo 6 SE successor have not yet been tipped.

Notably, the Realme GT Neo 7 was recently spotted on China's 3C certification site with support for 80W wired SuperVOOC charging. Previous leaks claimed that the handset could support up to 100W fast charging. It is expected to get a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC with overclocked CPU cores and a 1.5K resolution display.

Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
