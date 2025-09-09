Technology News
Xiaomi Confirms Authorised Retailers Ahead of Amazon Great Indian Festival and Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale

A senior Xiaomi official noted that items from non-authorised sellers may be pre-used, refurbished, or counterfeit.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 9 September 2025 14:54 IST
Phones like Xiaomi 15 Ultra (pictured) will be heavily discounted during the upcoming sales

Highlights
  • Amazon’s Great Indian Festival, Flipkart’s Big Billion Days start Sept 23
  • Amazon Prime, Flipkart Plus, Flipkart Black members will get early access
  • Ahead of the sale, Xiaomi confirmed its authorised resellers
Amazon's Great Indian Festival and Flipkart's Big Billion Days Sale are set to begin for all users in India on September 23. A wide range of items, including personal gadgets and other electronic items, will be available at considerably lower prices during the sales. Ahead of the upcoming e-commerce site sales, a senior Xiaomi India executive addressed the confusion around online purchases, clarifying that customers should buy only from authorised sellers on Amazon and Flipkart to ensure product authenticity and valid after-sales services.

Xiaomi's Amazon and Flipkart Authorised Retailers Confirmed

Sandeep Sarma (X: @sandeep9sarma), Associate Director of Marketing and PR at Xiaomi India, urged customers to buy Xiaomi products only from authorised sellers on Amazon and Flipkart in an X (formerly Twitter) post. He explained that purchases from these sellers guarantee genuine products, while items from non-authorised sellers may be pre-used, refurbished, or counterfeit, which could affect after-sales service and warranty coverage.

A poster shared by Sarma reveals that Darshita Mobiles & Green Mobiles are authorised resellers for Xiaomi smartphones on Amazon India. Xiaomi tablets and smart TVs are available on the site through Clicktech Retail and Dawntech Electronics, respectively. Other genuine Xiaomi accessories and ecosystem products can be bought from Clicktech Retail, Cocoblu Retail, Kay Kay Overseas Corporation and RetailEZ.

Meanwhile, on Flipkart, Xiaomi smartphones can be purchased via retailers like Mythanglory and Akshnav. On the other hand, Treasure EVERretailer, RetailNet, OmniTechRetail and MTAILMODEECOM are authorised Xiaomi accessories and ecosystem products resellers. 

Notably, Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025 will begin on September 23, with Prime members getting 24-hour early access. The sale will feature discounts of up to 40 percent on smartphones, laptops, and electronics from brands like Samsung, Apple, iQOO, and OnePlus. Buyers can also benefit from interest-free EMIs, exchange bonuses, and instant discounts of up to 10 percent for SBI debit and credit card holders, including EMI transactions.

Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2025 will also start on September 23, with Flipkart Plus and Black members receiving early access. The sale will offer discounts on popular products, including the iPhone 16, Samsung Galaxy S24, Motorola Edge 60 Pro, and OnePlus Buds 3, as well as electronics like Intel PCs, 55-inch smart TVs, and front-loading washing machines. Axis Bank and ICICI Bank credit and debit cardholders can also get an additional 10 percent instant discount.

Further reading: Xiaomi Authorised Retailers, Xiaomi, Amazon Great Indian Festival, Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale, Amazon, Flipkart
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360
