Realme Narzo 90 Series India Launch Date Announced; RAM and Storage Variants, Colourways Leaked

The lineup will include two models, including the Realme Narzo 90 and the Realme Narzo 90x.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 9 December 2025 13:38 IST
Realme Narzo 90 Series India Launch Date Announced; RAM and Storage Variants, Colourways Leaked

Photo Credit: Realme

Realme Narzo 90 will arrive in India alongside a Realme Narzo 90x

Highlights
  • Realme Narzo 90 series to launch in India on December 16
  • The lineup will include the Narzo 90 and Narzo 90x models
  • The Realme Narzo 90 5G may feature a 120Hz OLED display
Realme is set to expand its midrange smartphone portfolio in India with the launch of the Realme Narzo 90 series later this month. The upcoming series will introduce two new smartphones, the Realme Narzo 90 and the Realme Narzo 90x, which are said to be competitively priced with AI-powered tools. The company positions the upcoming lineup as offering strong display quality, battery life, and everyday usability. Notably, the preceding Realme Narzo 80x was launched alongside the Narzo 80 Pro 5G in April.

Realme Narzo 90 Series Will Launch in India on December 16

The upcoming Realme Narzo 90 series will launch in India on December 16, the company revealed in a press release. The lineup will include two models, including the Realme Narzo 90 and the Realme Narzo 90x. They are claimed to be "strong value-for-money" options for buyers. The handsets will be available for purchase in the country via Amazon and the Realme India website.

The company has begun teasing the display, battery performance with fast charging support, and AI-backed imaging features on the Realme Narzo 90. The handset is claimed to feature a slim and lightweight design. 

Similarly, the company says the Realme Narzo 90x is aimed at college students and users with active digital lifestyles, and the phone maker has teased its battery and display performance.

Realme Narzo 90 5G RAM, Storage, Colour Options (Expected)

According to a 91Mobiles Hindi report, the Realme Narzo 90 5G, with the model number RMX5111, will come in Carbon Black and Victory Gold colour options. It will be available in 6GB + 128GB, 8GB + 128GB, 8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 256GB RAM and storage configurations.

The Narzo 90 is tipped to have a 6.78-inch full-HD+ OLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 50-megapixel main rear camera. It will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC and a 6,500mAh battery with 80W wired fast charging support. 

Sucharita Ganguly
Lava Play Max Launched in India With Vapour Chamber Cooling, Dimensity 7300 SoC: Price, Specifications

