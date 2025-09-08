Technology News
Xiaomi 16 Pro Max Live Images With Secondary Screen Surface Online Ahead of Debut

The Xiaomi 16 Pro Max is speculated to be launched between September 24 and September 26 in China.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 8 September 2025 12:16 IST
Xiaomi 16 Pro Max Live Images With Secondary Screen Surface Online Ahead of Debut

A secondary display was last seen on the Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra (pictured)

Highlights
  • Live images of the Xiaomi 16 Pro Max have surfaced on social media
  • A secondary screen is visible on the rear camera island
  • The handset is tipped to debut with Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 SoC
Xiaomi 16 series — the company's flagship smartphone lineup —  is expected to be introduced this month in China. Multiple live images of the top-most model in the lineup, which is expected to arrive as the Xiaomi 16 Pro Max, have now surfaced online, indicating that a popular feature from the Mi 11 Ultra could finally make a comeback. There appears to be a secondary screen at the back, integrated within the rectangular-shaped camera island, which occupies the top half of the purported handset.

Xiaomi 16 Pro Max Images Surface

Images of the Xiaomi 16 Pro Max first surfaced on Weibo and have now started doing the rounds on X (formerly Twitter). As per tipster Kartikey Singh's post, there appears to be a rectangular-shaped visor that spans the entire top half of the phone's rear panel. It is said to house the phone's triple rear camera unit. There is also a secondary screen integrated into it.

xiaomi 16 pro max weibo Xiaomi 16 Pro Max

Live images of the purported Xiaomi 16 Pro Max
Photo Credit: Via X/ @That_Kartikey

 

Although its exact functionality remains under wraps, Notebookcheck reported that the person holding the purported Xiaomi 16 Pro Max is a “high-ranking” manager at Xiaomi. This reduces the possibility of the images proving to be fake. On the Mi 11 Ultra, the secondary screen was a screen borrowed from the Mi Band 5 and repurposed to function as an always-on display. It displayed date, time, notifications, and also acted as a viewfinder for taking selfies with the rear cameras.

There are two sensors within the camera island, possibly the primary lens and the telephoto shooter. A close-up image also reveals the presence of a third camera, located below the visor, alongside an LED flash. Both images reveal two possible colourways of the purported Xiaomi 16 Pro Max — purple and white.

According to reports, the Xiaomi 16 Pro Max could be launched between September 24–26 in China. It is believed to be the first phone powered by the unannounced Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 (or Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5) SoC. The handset, along with other models in the lineup, is expected to run on the recently announced Xiaomi HyperOS 3, based on Android 16.

We can expect more details to surface closer to the launch of the Xiaomi 16 series, which is likely to take place later this month, according to recent reports.

