The Xiaomi 15T series has been surfacing online for a while, and various leaks have hinted at the specifications and features of the upcoming smartphones. Now, the Chinese tech giant has officially announced the launch date for the upcoming Xiaomi 15T series, which will arrive by the end of September. This comes shortly after the Xiaomi 15T was listed on a benchmarking platform, and weeks after the renders of one of the handsets was leaked. Aside from the standard Xiaomi 15T, the series is said to include the Xiaomi 15T Pro, too.

Xiaomi 15T Series Confirmed to Launch in September-End

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), the Chinese smartphone maker has announced the launch date of its upcoming Xiaomi 15T series. The lineup will be unveiled globally on September 25. The company has yet to reveal whether the handset will go on sale in other markets, including India.

Pricing for the Xiaomi 15T series is currently unknown, but we will hear more on this front ahead of the launch event. Along with the announcement, the tech firm has also teased the rear camera design of the phone. The company is widely believed to unveil the Xiaomi 15T and Xiaomi 15T Pro as part of the lineup.

The Xiaomi 15T series is expected to ship with a Leica-tuned rear camera module, and we can see the firm's name on the camera module in the teaser image. This is in line with a recent leak, where the alleged renders of the upcoming handset suggested the same Leica-branded triple-rear camera setup.

It's worth noting that the aforementioned report did not mention whether the renders belonged to the Xiaomi 15T or the Xiaomi 15T Pro. Moreover, the specifications of the upcoming smartphone have been surfacing online for a while now.

Recent reports suggest that the Xiaomi 15T will be powered by an octa core MediaTek Dimensity 8400 SoC. The phone was spotted testing on the Geekbench benchmarking platform, where the handset scored 1,336 and 1,356 points on single-precision and half-precision tests, respectively.

The Xiaomi phone also scored 1,974 points on the quantized test. The Xiaomi 15T that was tested was running Android 15, while featuring 12GB of RAM. The octa core chipset reportedly delivered a peak clock speed of 3.25GHz.

While earlier reports indicate that the standard Xiaomi 15T variant will come with a MediaTek Dimensity 8400 chip, the Xiaomi 15T Pro is believed to be powered by a Dimensity 9400+ chipset, paired with a 5,000mAh battery with 90W wired fast charging support.

The Xiaomi 15T Pro model is said to sport a high refresh rate, flat OLED touchscreen, while the phone could ship with an IP69 dust and water resistance rating.

As mentioned above, the Xiaomi 15T Pro and Xiaomi 15T could feature a triple rear camera unit. The camera setup is said to be headlined by a 50-megapixel OmniVision OVX9100 sensor, a 13-megapixel ultrawide-angle lens, and a 50-megapixel Samsung JN5 5X telephoto lens. It could reportedly carry a 32-megapixel selfie camera on the front. On top of this, the standard model phone might support 67W fast charging.