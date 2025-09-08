Technology News
English Edition

Xiaomi 15T Series Launch Date Announced; to Debut With Leica-Tuned Rear Cameras

Xiaomi 15T series could include two handsets, dubbed the Xiaomi 15T and the Xiaomi 15T Pro.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 8 September 2025 18:24 IST
Xiaomi 15T Series Launch Date Announced; to Debut With Leica-Tuned Rear Cameras

Photo Credit: Xiaomi

Xiaomi 15T series is expected to succeed the Xiaomi 14T series (pictured)

Highlights
  • Xiaomi 15T was recently spotted on Geekbench
  • Xiaomi 15T series could include two smartphones
  • The company has yet to reveal the India pricing
Advertisement

The Xiaomi 15T series has been surfacing online for a while, and various leaks have hinted at the specifications and features of the upcoming smartphones. Now, the Chinese tech giant has officially announced the launch date for the upcoming Xiaomi 15T series, which will arrive by the end of September. This comes shortly after the Xiaomi 15T was listed on a benchmarking platform, and weeks after the renders of one of the handsets was leaked. Aside from the standard Xiaomi 15T, the series is said to include the Xiaomi 15T Pro, too.

Xiaomi 15T Series Confirmed to Launch in September-End

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), the Chinese smartphone maker has announced the launch date of its upcoming Xiaomi 15T series. The lineup will be unveiled globally on September 25. The company has yet to reveal whether the handset will go on sale in other markets, including India.

Pricing for the Xiaomi 15T series is currently unknown, but we will hear more on this front ahead of the launch event. Along with the announcement, the tech firm has also teased the rear camera design of the phone. The company is widely believed to unveil the Xiaomi 15T and Xiaomi 15T Pro as part of the lineup.

The Xiaomi 15T series is expected to ship with a Leica-tuned rear camera module, and we can see the firm's name on the camera module in the teaser image. This is in line with a recent leak, where the alleged renders of the upcoming handset suggested the same Leica-branded triple-rear camera setup.

It's worth noting that the aforementioned report did not mention whether the renders belonged to the Xiaomi 15T or the Xiaomi 15T Pro. Moreover, the specifications of the upcoming smartphone have been surfacing online for a while now.

Recent reports suggest that the Xiaomi 15T will be powered by an octa core MediaTek Dimensity 8400 SoC. The phone was spotted testing on the Geekbench benchmarking platform, where the handset scored 1,336 and 1,356 points on single-precision and half-precision tests, respectively.

The Xiaomi phone also scored 1,974 points on the quantized test. The Xiaomi 15T that was tested was running Android 15, while featuring 12GB of RAM. The octa core chipset reportedly delivered a peak clock speed of 3.25GHz.

While earlier reports indicate that the standard Xiaomi 15T variant will come with a MediaTek Dimensity 8400 chip, the Xiaomi 15T Pro is believed to be powered by a Dimensity 9400+ chipset, paired with a 5,000mAh battery with 90W wired fast charging support.

The Xiaomi 15T Pro model is said to sport a high refresh rate, flat OLED touchscreen, while the phone could ship with an IP69 dust and water resistance rating.

As mentioned above, the Xiaomi 15T Pro and Xiaomi 15T could feature a triple rear camera unit. The camera setup is said to be headlined by a 50-megapixel OmniVision OVX9100 sensor, a 13-megapixel ultrawide-angle lens, and a 50-megapixel Samsung JN5 5X telephoto lens. It could reportedly carry a 32-megapixel selfie camera on the front. On top of this, the standard model phone might support 67W fast charging.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Xiaomi 15T, Xiaomi 15T Pro, Xiaomi 15T specifications, Xiaomi 15T Pro specifications, Xiaomi, Xiaomi 15T Series
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
5 Biggest iPhone 17 Pro Leaks: 8X Zoom, Vapour Chamber Cooling, and More

Related Stories

Xiaomi 15T Series Launch Date Announced; to Debut With Leica-Tuned Rear Cameras
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Moto Pad 60 Neo India Launch Date, Key Features, Availability Confirmed
  2. These Poco Phones Will Be Discounted During the Flipkart Big Billion Days
  3. Oppo F31 Series to Launch in India on September 15: All You Need to Know
  4. Xiaomi 15T Series Will Launch With Leica-Tuned Cameras on This Date
  5. Here's When Your Samsung Galaxy Device Might Get the One UI 8 Update
  6. Motorola Edge 60 Pro Review: Quite the Performer
  7. Apple Watch Series 11, Ultra 3, and SE 3: All Rumours and Leaks
  8. Coolie OTT Release Date is Confirmed: All You Need to Know
  9. Param Sundari OTT Release Date Anticipated: All You Need to Know
  10. Lenovo Legion Go 2 Will Get Xbox Full-Screen Experience Next Year
#Latest Stories
  1. Exoplanets Explained: How Astronomers Find Worlds Orbiting Stars Beyond the Sun
  2. sPHENIX Detector Clears Test to Study Quark-Gluon Plasma Which Formed After the Big Bang, Claims Study
  3. UY Scuti Reigns as the Universe’s Biggest Known Star, but Its Crown May Be at Risk
  4. Legion Legion Go 2 Will Get ROG Xbox Ally's New Full-Screen Xbox Interface Next Year
  5. Google Nest Cam Outdoor and Indoor Models, Nest Doorbell With Gemini AI Spotted in a Retail Store
  6. Param Sundari OTT Release: When and Where to Watch Janhvi Kapoor-Starrer Online?
  7. Bitcoin’s Largest Whale Dump Since 2022: A Cause for Concern or Just Market Noise?
  8. Coolie OTT Release Date Confirmed: Know When and Where to Watch the Rajinikanth-Starrer Online
  9. Nothing Ear 3 Launch Date Announced; Design Partially Teased Ahead of Debut
  10. Dragon Ball Z Season 3 To Premiere on Netflix in September: All You Need to Know About This Popular Japanese Anime
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »