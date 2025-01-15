Technology News
English Edition

Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2025: Best Deals on Xiaomi Smartphones

The Amazon Great Republic Day Sale will continue till January 19.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 15 January 2025 17:45 IST
Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2025: Best Deals on Xiaomi Smartphones

Photo Credit: Xiaomi

Other sale benefits include coupons, no-cost EMI, and Amazon Pay cashback

Highlights
  • Amazon Great Republic Day Sale is currently live for all customers
  • Buyers can get a 10 percent discount up to Rs. 14,000 with SBI cards
  • Xiaomi 14 12GB+512GB is priced at Rs. 49,998 during the sale
Advertisement

Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2025 went live for all users on Monday and will continue till January 19. The e-commerce giant's first sale of the year is being held on the occasion of India's 76th Republic Day, which will be celebrated on January 26. During the sale, buyers can find deals on a wide range of consumer tech devices such as smartphones, earphones, smartwatches, home appliances, laptops, smart TVs, and more. Several Xiaomi-branded smartphones are also listed with lucrative discounts.

Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2025: Additional Discounts

In addition to the e-commerce platform's direct discounts on products across a diverse category, those using an SBI bank credit card can also get an additional 10 percent instant discount and lower the price of the product. Amazon also allows buyers to exchange their existing and older devices to further reduce the total price of purchases. However, it is noted that these exchange offers are available on select products and different devices will fetch different discount amounts which is decided by the platform.

Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2025: Best Deals on Xiaomi Smartphones

Product Name MRP Sale Price Amazon Link
Xiaomi 14 Rs. 79,999 Rs. 49,998 Buy Now
Xiaomi 14 CIVI Rs. 54,999 Rs. 39,999 Buy Now
Redmi Note 14 Pro+ Rs. 39,999 Rs. 34,990 Buy Now
Redmi Note 14 Rs. 24,999 Rs. 21,999 Buy Now
Redmi Note 14 Pro Rs. 30,999 Rs. 26,899 Buy Now
Redmi 13 Rs. 17,999 Rs. 12,270 Buy Now
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Xiaomi 14

Xiaomi 14

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Compact form factor and aesthetics
  • Excellent camera setup
  • Top-notch performance
  • Excellent display
  • Bad
  • Bloatware apps
  • Selfie camera is inconsistent in low-light
Read detailed Xiaomi 14 review
Display 6.36-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 3
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 512GB
Battery Capacity 4610mAh
OS Android
Resolution 1200x2670 pixels
Xiaomi 14 Civi

Xiaomi 14 Civi

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Leica camera features
  • Solid performance
  • Decent display
  • Powerful speakers
  • Value for money
  • Bad
  • No IP68 rating
  • Random notifications from GetApps
  • Battery output is not the best in the segment
Read detailed Xiaomi 14 Civi review
Display 6.55-inch
Front Camera 32-megapixel + 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 4700mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 1236x2750 pixels
Redmi Note 14 Pro+ 5G

Redmi Note 14 Pro+ 5G

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Solid design
  • Excellent Display
  • Decent Cameras
  • Capable performance
  • Battery monster
  • Bad
  • Slippery back panel
  • The 3+4 software update cycle seems on the lower side
  • Some AI features are a hit and a miss
Read detailed Redmi Note 14 Pro+ 5G review
Display 6.67-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 3
Front Camera 20-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 6200mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Amazon Great Republic Day Sale, Amazon Sale, Xiaomi 14, Xiaomi
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Asus NUC 14 Essential Mini PC With Intel Core N-Series CPUs Unveiled: See Features
CyberPowerPC India to Give Away Custom-Built PC With GeForce 4080 Super GPU at Bengaluru Comic Con 2025

Related Stories

Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2025: Best Deals on Xiaomi Smartphones
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Moto G 5G (2025), Moto G Power 5G (2025) With Dimensity 6300 SoC Launched
  2. Samsung Galaxy S25 Series Promo Images Leak Ahead of Launch
  3. WhatsApp Brings a New Way to React to Chats
  4. Asus Zenfone 12 Ultra Appears on Geekbench Ahead of Launch Next Month
  5. Realme 14x 4G Receives FCC Certification Ahead of Global Launch
#Latest Stories
  1. Circle Says USDC Crosses $18 Trillion Lifetime Transactions Milestone
  2. Oppo Find X8 Ultra Likely to Get a Telephoto Macro Camera; Tipped to Carry 2K Flat Screen
  3. Honor Magic 7 Pro With Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC Launched Globally Alongside Magic 7 Lite: Price, Specifications
  4. CyberPowerPC India to Give Away Custom-Built PC With GeForce 4080 Super GPU at Bengaluru Comic Con 2025
  5. Asus NUC 14 Essential Mini PC With Intel Core N-Series CPUs Unveiled: See Features
  6. Nubia Flip 2 With MediaTek Dimensity 7300X SoC, 3-Inch Cover Screen Launched: Price, Specifications
  7. Physicists Predict Exotic ‘Paraparticles’ Defying Fermion and Boson Classifications
  8. Mad Square Part 2 Confirmed to be Available on Netflix Post Theatrical Release: Everything You Need to Know
  9. Anaganaga Oka Raju OTT Release Unveiled: Everything You Need to Know
  10. Samsung Galaxy S25 Series to Introduce Multimodal Capabilities in AI-Powered Sketch to Image Feature
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »