Technology News
English Edition

Samsung Said to Exclusively Use Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 SoC on All Galaxy S25 Phones

Samsung may use its in-house Exynos 2500 SoC inside the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 2 September 2024 17:13 IST
Samsung Said to Exclusively Use Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 SoC on All Galaxy S25 Phones

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy S24 uses Samsung's Exynos and Snapdragon together

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy S23 series exclusively runs Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 SoC
  • Samsung Galaxy S25 series is still a few months away from launch
  • The brand was earlier believed to use Exynos 2500 chip in vanilla models
Advertisement

Samsung's non-foldable flagship Galaxy S25 series is expected to go official early next year. Since the trio first appeared in leaks a few months ago, it's been consistently reported that Samsung will pack Exynos chipsets in the Galaxy S25 lineup. A new report, however, contradicts these rumours and suggests that the handsets will run exclusively on Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 SoCs. Samsung followed a dual-chip strategy for this year's vanilla Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24+.

As per a report by the South Korean website Hankyung, all three models in the Galaxy S25 series will be exclusively powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 processor. This would be a departure from the Galaxy S24 series. Samsung used both Snapdragon and Exynos chips in its Galaxy S phones this year. The Galaxy S23 series, meanwhile, shipped with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC exclusively.

While the Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24+ run on Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC in the US, they are equipped with Samsung's in-house Exynos 2400 in most other markets, including India. The Galaxy S24 Ultra, the premium model in the lineup, runs the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy SoC in all markets.

Samsung May Use Exynos 2500 Chip in Its Foldable Phones

The report further adds that Samsung is considering using the Exynos 2500 in the Galaxy Z Flip 7 or Galaxy Z Fold 7, which are scheduled for launch in the second half of 2025. The South Korean brand was earlier believed to include an Exynos 2500 chip in the Galaxy S25 and Galaxy S25+ in certain regions.

The Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 SoC is anticipated to offer 30 percent improved performance in generative AI functions compared to its predecessor. Qualcomm will reportedly supply Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 for Galaxy chip with overclocked GPU and CPU cores “specialised for the Galaxy S25 Ultra". 

Samsung's new approach is reportedly part of its efforts to use 'only the highest performance components' intertwined with Qualcomm's active courtship, the report states. The performance of Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 SoC for Galaxy is likely to be comparable to the Apple iPhone 16's A18 chip.

 

Samsung Galaxy S24+

Samsung Galaxy S24+

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Excellent display with QHD+ resolution
  • Very good performance
  • Good cameras all around
  • Great build quality
  • 12GB RAM
  • Seven years of software support
  • Bad
  • Heats up under heavy use
  • No auto-focus in ultra-wide camera
  • No fast charger in box
  • Battery life is not great
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S24+ review
Display 6.70-inch
Processor deca-core
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 4900mAh
OS Android 14
Samsung Galaxy S24

Samsung Galaxy S24

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Compact design
  • Vibrant 120Hz display
  • Capable processor
  • Good overall camera performance
  • Bad
  • Average battery life
  • Recycled design
  • AI features free till 2025
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S24 review
Display 6.20-inch
Processor octa-core
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 4000mAh
OS Android 14
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Bright display with fewer reflections
  • Great battery life
  • Useful AI features
  • Excellent performance
  • Top-quality cameras
  • Longer software support
  • Bad
  • Expensive
  • Relatively slower charging speeds
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra review
Display 6.80-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 3
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 200-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 14
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy S25, Samsung Galaxy S24, Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus, Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra, Samsung, Samsung Galaxy S24 Series
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
GoPro Hero 13 Black, New Hero Action Cameras to Launch on September 4; Design Teased
Lego Harry Potter Collection Remaster Is Coming to PS5, Xbox Series S/X in October

Related Stories

Samsung Said to Exclusively Use Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 SoC on All Galaxy S25 Phones
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Flipkart's Big Billion Days Sale 2024 May Begin on This Date for Members
  2. Realme Narzo 70 Turbo 5G India Launch Date, Design, Key Features Revealed
  3. Samsung Galaxy Quantum 5 Debuts as a Secure Version of Galaxy A55
  4. GoPro to Launch Two New Hero Action Cameras on September 4
  5. Apple Could Launch Its M4-Powered Mac Models Later This Year
  6. Huawei's Triple-Folding Smartphone May Launch on This Date
  7. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition Said to Offer S Pen Support
#Latest Stories
  1. OpenAI Improves File Search Controls for Developers, Said to Improve ChatGPT Responses
  2. Redmi Buds 6 Lite With Up to 40dB ANC, 38 Hours of Total Battery Life Launched: Price, Specifications
  3. Xiaomi’s HyperOS 2.0 Update Will Include a Revamped Game Turbo Mode: Report
  4. Ancient Viral Genomes in Glaciers Reveal Pathogens’ Climate Adaptation Over 41,000 Years
  5. Boeing's Starliner Will Return Uncrewed After ISS Mission; Landing Set for September 6
  6. Ancient Egyptian Astronomy Observatory With Clues About Sun and the Stars Unearthed
  7. Salsa Satellite Cluster Reentry to Occur On September 8, ESA Scientists Plan to Observe It Live
  8. Samsung Said to Exclusively Use Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 SoC on All Galaxy S25 Phones
  9. Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 Chipset With Support for 120Hz Displays, AI Features Launched
  10. Google Researchers Announce GameNGen, an AI-Powered Game Engine That Can Run Doom
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »