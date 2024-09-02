Samsung's non-foldable flagship Galaxy S25 series is expected to go official early next year. Since the trio first appeared in leaks a few months ago, it's been consistently reported that Samsung will pack Exynos chipsets in the Galaxy S25 lineup. A new report, however, contradicts these rumours and suggests that the handsets will run exclusively on Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 SoCs. Samsung followed a dual-chip strategy for this year's vanilla Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24+.

As per a report by the South Korean website Hankyung, all three models in the Galaxy S25 series will be exclusively powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 processor. This would be a departure from the Galaxy S24 series. Samsung used both Snapdragon and Exynos chips in its Galaxy S phones this year. The Galaxy S23 series, meanwhile, shipped with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC exclusively.

While the Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24+ run on Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC in the US, they are equipped with Samsung's in-house Exynos 2400 in most other markets, including India. The Galaxy S24 Ultra, the premium model in the lineup, runs the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy SoC in all markets.

Samsung May Use Exynos 2500 Chip in Its Foldable Phones

The report further adds that Samsung is considering using the Exynos 2500 in the Galaxy Z Flip 7 or Galaxy Z Fold 7, which are scheduled for launch in the second half of 2025. The South Korean brand was earlier believed to include an Exynos 2500 chip in the Galaxy S25 and Galaxy S25+ in certain regions.

The Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 SoC is anticipated to offer 30 percent improved performance in generative AI functions compared to its predecessor. Qualcomm will reportedly supply Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 for Galaxy chip with overclocked GPU and CPU cores “specialised for the Galaxy S25 Ultra".

Samsung's new approach is reportedly part of its efforts to use 'only the highest performance components' intertwined with Qualcomm's active courtship, the report states. The performance of Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 SoC for Galaxy is likely to be comparable to the Apple iPhone 16's A18 chip.