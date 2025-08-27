Technology News
English Edition
Xiaomi HyperOS 3 Debut Date Announced: Here's The List of Devices That Will Be Updated First

Xiaomi HyperOS 3 update will initially be rolled out to six smartphones and two tablets.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 27 August 2025 13:54 IST
Xiaomi HyperOS 3 Debut Date Announced: Here’s The List of Devices That Will Be Updated First

Photo Credit: Weibo/ Xiaomi

Xiaomi has started enrolling beta testers for HyperOS 3

Highlights
  • HyperOS 3 update will be first rolled out to the Xiaomi 15 series
  • HyperOS 3 was earlier expected to debut with the Xiaomi 16 series
  • The company has started enrolling beta testers
Xiaomi HyperOS 3 is set to launch soon, the Chinese tech giant has confirmed. Moreover, a company executive has announced the list of Xiaomi smartphones and tablets that will be the first to receive the update. The company has started the enrollment process for beta testers. The first beta version of the latest Xiaomi operating system is expected to be released soon as well. It will be an Android 16-based user interface, which might offer a redesigned experience.

HyperOS 3 Will Soon Be Available on These Phones, Tablets

The Chinese tech giant has announced (translated from Chinese) that it will unveil its latest user interface, the HyperOS 3, on August 28, during a launch event. Xiaomi is using the tagline “Everything Goes Smoothly”, hinting that the new Android 16-based OS might bring relatively more fluid transitions while switching apps and swiping through the home screen. However, the tech firm has not revealed details regarding the new additions that the HyperOS 3 update might carry. But it is safe to assume that it could carry several redesigned elements

On top of the announcement, Xiaomi's Partner and President, and President of the Smartphone Department, Lu Weibing, has revealed (translated from Chinese) via a social media post that the HyperOS 3 beta programme is now live, and interested beta testers can begin enrolling themselves for the same. He said that people can visit the Xiaomi Community's Internal Testing Centre website to register and receive beta updates for their eligible devices.

Weibing also revealed the list of devices that will be eligible to receive the HyperOS 3 beta versions, making them the first phones and tablets to get the update. Xiaomi will initially roll out the HyperOS 3 update for the Xiaomi 15 Ultra, Xiaomi 15S Pro, Xiaomi 15 Pro, Xiaomi 15, Redmi K80 Pro, and Redmi K80 Extreme Edition smartphones. The list of tablets includes the Xiaomi Pad 7S Pro with a 12.5-inch display and the Xiaomi Pad 7 Pro.

Earlier, Xiaomi was expected to unveil the HyperOS 3 along with its purported Xiaomi 16 series smartphones, which were said to run the Android 16-based user interface out of the box. Surprisingly, Xiaomi will launch its new user interface earlier than expected, considering it launched HyperOS 2 with the Xiaomi 15 series in October 2024.

List of eligible Xiaomi phones for HyperOS 3:

1. Xiaomi 15 Ultra

2. Xiaomi 15S Pro

3. Xiaomi 15 Pro

4. Xiaomi 15

5. Redmi K80 Pro

6. Redmi K80 Extreme Edition

List of eligible Xiaomi tablet phones for HyperOS 3:

1. Xiaomi Pad 7S Pro with a 12.5-inch display

2. Xiaomi Pad 7 Pro

Xiaomi HyperOS 3, Xiaomi HyperOS 3 update, Xiaomi 15 series, Xiaomi 15 Ultra, Xiaomi 15 Pro, Xiaomi 15S Pro, Xiaomi 15, Redmi K80 Pro, Redmi K80 Extreme Edition, Xiaomi 16, Xiaomi 16 Ultra, Xiaomi 16 Pro
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
Samsung's Project Moohan XR Headset Price Range, Launch Date Leaked
