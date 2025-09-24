Redmi Pad 2 Pro was launched by the Xiaomi sub-brand on Wednesday. The company unveiled its new tablet during the company's September 2025 global launch event, a day ahead of the launch of the Xiaomi 17 series in China. Additionally, the firm also launched the Xiaomi 15T, Xiaomi 15T Pro, Watch S4, and Band 10 at its event on Wednesday. The new tablet is powered by a Snapdragon chipset, and packs a 12,000mAh battery. It features a quad-speaker setup with Dolby Atmos and Hi-Res Audio support.

Redmi Pad 2 Pro Price, Availability

The Redmi Pad 2 Pro price starts at EUR 299 (about Rs. 31,000).

Redmi Pad Pro Specifications

The Redmi Pad 2 Pro sports a 12.1-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 2.5K resolution. It is powered by a Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 chipset, paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. It features a quad-speaker setup, with two speakers placed at the top and two at the bottom, which supports Dolby Atmos, Hi-Res Audio, and 300 percent audio boost.

Redmi's new tablet also features a dedicated MicroSD card slot, which allows users to expand the onboard storage by up to 2TB. It carries a single rear camera unit with an 8-megapixel sensor, housed inside a pill-shaped camera module. It also has an LED flash on the back. The Redmi Pad 2 Pro packs a 12,000mAh battery, which supports 33W wired charging and 27W reverse charging.

Additionally, it features Google Gemini AI assistant, Xiaomi HyperConnect, and Redmi Pad Pen stylus support. Redmi Pad 2 Pro also allows users to mirror their phone's screen directly onto the tablet. It is equipped with a 3.5mm headphone jack.