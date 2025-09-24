Technology News
Redmi Pad 2 Pro Launched With Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 SoC, 12,000mAh Battery: Price Specifications

Redmi Pad 2 Pro was unveiled during Xiaomi’s September Launch event on Wednesday.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 24 September 2025 18:45 IST
Photo Credit: Xiaomi

Redmi Pad 2 Pro (pictured) features a single camera unit on the back

Highlights
  • Redmi Pad 2 Pro sports a 12.1-inch display
  • Redmi Pad 2 Pro offers Dolby Atmos support
  • The company has yet to reveal India pricing
Redmi Pad 2 Pro was launched by the Xiaomi sub-brand on Wednesday. The company unveiled its new tablet during the company's September 2025 global launch event, a day ahead of the launch of the Xiaomi 17 series in China. Additionally, the firm also launched the Xiaomi 15T, Xiaomi 15T Pro, Watch S4, and Band 10 at its event on Wednesday. The new tablet is powered by a Snapdragon chipset, and packs a 12,000mAh battery. It features a quad-speaker setup with Dolby Atmos and Hi-Res Audio support.

Redmi Pad 2 Pro Price, Availability

The Redmi Pad 2 Pro price starts at EUR 299 (about Rs. 31,000).

Redmi Pad Pro Specifications

The Redmi Pad 2 Pro sports a 12.1-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 2.5K resolution. It is powered by a Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 chipset, paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. It features a quad-speaker setup, with two speakers placed at the top and two at the bottom, which supports Dolby Atmos, Hi-Res Audio, and 300 percent audio boost.

Redmi's new tablet also features a dedicated MicroSD card slot, which allows users to expand the onboard storage by up to 2TB. It carries a single rear camera unit with an 8-megapixel sensor, housed inside a pill-shaped camera module. It also has an LED flash on the back. The Redmi Pad 2 Pro packs a 12,000mAh battery, which supports 33W wired charging and 27W reverse charging.

Additionally, it features Google Gemini AI assistant, Xiaomi HyperConnect, and Redmi Pad Pen stylus support. Redmi Pad 2 Pro also allows users to mirror their phone's screen directly onto the tablet. It is equipped with a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Further reading: Redmi Pad 2 Pro, Redmi Pad 2 Pro price, Redmi Pad 2 Pro launch, Redmi Pad 2 Pro specifications, Redmi, Xiaomi
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
