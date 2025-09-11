Technology News
Xiaomi Opens HyperOS 3 Global Beta Programme to All Users: Here's How to Sign Up

Xiaomi may announce the global rollout of HyperOS 3 on September 24.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 11 September 2025 10:59 IST
Xiaomi Opens HyperOS 3 Global Beta Programme to All Users: Here's How to Sign Up

Photo Credit: Xiaomi

Xiaomi HyperOS 3 has already started rolling out in China

Highlights
  • Xiaomi's HyperOS 3 is based on Android 16
  • It is claimed to build upon the HyperCore technology
  • HyperOS 3 update includes the Super Island notification system
Xiaomi's HyperOS 3 update was showcased in China in late August. The upcoming Android 16-based update will soon make its way to global markets, and the Chinese tech giant has revealed that international beta testers can sign up to download the update. The update has already started rolling out in China. HyperOS 3 brings new capabilities to Xiaomi, Poco, and Redmi devices. It also introduces a Dynamic Island-style feature, redesigned system icons with new battery and Wi-Fi indicators, and smoother animations. Users should also see improvements to performance on their devices, with Xiaomi claiming the update delivers 30 percent faster peformance than HyperOS 2.

HyperOS 3 Beta: How to Sign Up to Test HyperOS 3

The HyperOS account on X (formerly Twitter) announced that global signups for beta testing the new version has begun. Applications can now be submitted only through the Xiaomi Community app. You will need an active account to join the HyperOS 3 beta programme.

After signing in to the Xiaomi Community app, go to Me > Beta testing and follow the on-screen instructions to finish your registration. If selected, you will receive early access to HyperOS 3 builds, delivered directly through over-the-air (OTA) updates. Since beta releases often contain bugs that can make your main device unstable, it is best to avoid installing them there and always back up your data beforehand.

A teaser on the company's X profile hints that the global version of HyperOS could be unveiled on September 24. While the release date has yet to be confirmed, the new beta programme is a clear sign that preparations for the launch are in progress.

Xiaomi previously offered HyperOS 3 to beta testers in China on August 29, starting with the Xiaomi 15 series, Redmi K80 series, and select tablets. The company is expected to expand its beta program to more smartphones and tablets in October.

Xiaomi's HyperOS 3, based on Android 16, is claimed to build upon the HyperCore technology introduced last year. It is said to reduce CPU load by four percent and boost energy efficiency by 10 percent. Other major updates include the Super Island notification system, AI dynamic wallpapers, redesigned icons, and cinematic lock screens.

Productivity features introduced with the Xiaomi HyperOS 3 include an AI chatbot with on-screen awareness, visual lookup, and enhanced Photo Album sharing. Cross-device connectivity allows app use on Macs, photo syncing with iPhones, and unified reminders. Security upgrades include dual authentication, data encryption, and improved device search.

Further reading: Xiaomi HyperOS 3, Xiaomi, HyperOS 3, Xiaomi HyperOS 3 Global Rollout
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
