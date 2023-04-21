Xiaomi Mix Fold 3, the successor to the Mix Fold 2, has been in rumours for some time now. The Chinese smartphone manufacturer is yet to reveal any details on the same, but recent reports and leaks have been giving insight on the expected specifications of the smartphone. The foldable is expected to launch sometime in the second half of 2023. And according to a latest tip, Xiaomi's next foldable smartphone could feature a waterproof design and a periscope camera.

According to a Weibo post by popular tipster Digital Chat Station, the Xiaomi Mix Fold 3 could feature a periscope camera and a waterproof design. The tipster, however, did not specify the IP rating.

Though the tipster hasn't mentioned the name of the smartphone, but it is being speculated to be Xiaomi's next foldable smartphone. It will reportedly support 67W fast charging, similar to its predecessor from last year i.e., the Mix Fold 2. Additionally, the MIX Fold 3 is also expected to be a thinner and a lighter device. Other leaked details include a 4,800mAh battery, 120W wired charging, and 50W wireless charging support

Xiaomi Mix Fold 3 is reportedly expected to launch in the second half of 2023. The next purported foldable smartphone Xiaomi is likely to be powered by a Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. The upcoming foldable smartphone will likely feature a USB 3.2 port and pack 16GB of LPDDDR5x RAM and 512GB or 1TB of UFS 4.0 storage.

The Xiaomi Mix Fold 2 was launched last year in August. It sports an 8.02-inch LTPO 2.0 inner display with 1,914x2,160 pixel resolution and a refresh rate of 120Hz. The outer display of the phone is 6.56-inch in size. It's an AMOLED display with 1,080x2,520 pixel resolution and an identical refresh rate of 120Hz. The smartphone is equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC under the hood. It is backed by a 4,500mAh battery with 67W fast charging.

