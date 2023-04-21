Google is expected to launch a few smartphones soon. Among the highly anticipated devices, are the Pixel Fold and Pixel 7a handsets. While Pixel Fold is scheduled to be the tech giant's first foldable smartphone, the Pixel 7a is expected to succeed the Pixel 6a and extend the Pixel 7 series that launched last year. Several leaks and reports have hinted at many key specifications and features of the upcoming Pixel device, a new leak suggests that the phone will feature an additional security feature over its predecessor.

According to screengrabs shared by reliable tipster SnoopyTech (@snoopytech) in a tweet, the Google Pixel 7a is expected to come with a Face Unlock feature, alongside the commonly used fingerprint sensor, for added security. Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro devices also feature the Face Unlock feature. Previous reports suggest that the Pixel 7a is expected to feature the same G2 Tensor chipset used in the 7-series phones.

The Google Pixel 7a is also likely to be priced at $499 (roughly Rs. 40,900) in the US, which is $50 (roughly Rs. 4,100) more than its predecessor, the Google Pixel 6a, that debuted last year. The price increment can reportedly be attributed to the use of better or seemingly superior raw materials.

The SoC, likely to be the second-generation Tensor chip, on the Pixel 7a will reportedly be paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The phone is likely to boot Android 13 OS out-of-the-box.

Google Pixel 7a could be offered in Charcoal, Snow, Sea (light blue), and Coral colour options — the last of which will seemingly be a Google Store exclusive. It is also likely to come with a 64-megapixel Sony IMX787 primary sensor and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide lens and support 5W wireless charging. Expected to be unveiled on May 10 during the Google I/O event, the phone will likely go on sale immediately after launch.

