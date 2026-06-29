Samsung Galaxy A27 5G First Impressions

Samsung has finally introduced the much-awaited Samsung Galaxy A27 5G. The latest smartphone from the brand offers a decent set of features and specifications. The handset packs a premium design, which has been one of the strongest selling points for the Galaxy A-series. This, coupled with a decent display, Snapdragon processor, triple rear cameras, and more, makes it an interesting proposition for the Indian market. I got the chance to use the device for a brief time, and here's what you need to know.

As for pricing, the company has not revealed the Indian pricing for now. The Samsung Galaxy A27 5G starts at $349.99 (roughly Rs. 30,000) in the US. However, the brand has revealed that the smartphone will be available for purchase in India starting from July 3.

The Samsung Galaxy A27 5G is available in Black, Blue, Light Green, and Light Pink

That being said, the latest model from Samsung brings a similar design language, which has been seen in multiple Galaxy A-series models. You get a flat-frame design with a glass back, which is a good thing in this price segment. The Samsung Galaxy A27 is available in Black, Blue, Light Green, and Light Pink colour options when it becomes available for purchase. I got the Light Green colour option for the review, and it sure feels different in terms of the shades. The colour gives a good mix of light blue with a hint of light green, which clearly stands out for me.

The camera island is here, and you also get a matte light green finish around the camera sensors, which adds some continuity element. The flash is flush with the rear panel for a more premium look. At the front, you will notice that the brand has finally ditched the teardrop notch, and the latest handset now comes with a punch-hole cutout. The side bezels are slim, though the same cannot be said for the top and bottom bezels.

The device packs a flat-frame design, which makes it easier to hold in your hand.

The handset also features volume controls and a power on/off button on the right side. The power button also doubles as a fingerprint sensor. The left side features a SIM tray. At the base, you get a USB Type-C port and a speaker grille. That said, the Samsung Galaxy A27 5G brings a fresh paint job that sets it apart from the rest of the Galaxy A-series lineup.

Moving on, the handset features a 6,7-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-O display. The screen offers a resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels. It also comes with up to a 120Hz screen refresh rate, up to 800 nits of HBM brightness, and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+ protection. The display looks good in brief usage. The colours appear sharp, and the viewing angles seem decent. We will discuss this further in our upcoming in-depth review.

The smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 processor.

Apart from this, the Samsung Galaxy A27 is loaded with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 processor. The device comes equipped with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. The handset packs a triple-camera setup with a combination of a 50-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. On the front, the device packs a 12-megapixel shooter with an f/2.2 aperture. The Galaxy A27 features a 5,000mAh battery and supports 25W fast charging. It runs on OneUI 8.5, which is based on Android 16.

To conclude, the Samsung Galaxy A27 seems to be an interesting smartphone. The device features a decent design language, and the display seems decent. That being said, we have yet to fully test the device to gauge its performance in different segments. So we suggest you stay tuned for an in-depth review of the device.