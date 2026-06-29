Huawei Mate 80 series was launched in China in November last year alongside the Mate X7 foldable smartphone. The lineup includes the standard Huawei Mate 80, Mate 80 Pro, Mate 80 Pro Max, and Mate 80 RS Master Edition. Now, a fresh leak suggests that the next-generation Huawei Mate 90 series will be launched earlier than usual. Also, the company is said to skip launching the Mate 90 lineup alongside its next foldable smarphone, which is tentatively called Mate XT 2.

Huawei Mate 90 Series May Debut Earlier Than Expected

A tipster who goes by RuryRen (translated from Chinese) on Weibo claims that the Huawei Mate 90 series will be available for purchase in September. The tipster further states that the Mate XT 2, Mate 90 series and Mate X8 foldable will be launched separately. Last year, the brand launched its Mate series and foldable phones in a single launch event.

Previous leaks suggested that the Huawei Mate XT 2 will launch in October this year. The September launch window would mark a significant shift from Huawei's previous release schedule of the Huawei Mate series. Both the Mate 70 and Mate 80 series were announced in November in previous years.

An earlier launch may help Huawei compete with other flagships like Xiaomi 18 series and iQOO 16, which are rumoured to arrive in September with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 chipset. Apple's iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max are also anticipated to launch during the same month.

In another Weibo post, the tipster claimed that Huawei has cancelled plans to introduce the Pura 90S Pro and Pura 90S Pro+ models.

Huawei launched the Mate 80, Mate 80 Pro, Mate 80 Pro Max, and Mate 80 RS Master Edition in November last year with a starting price tag of CNY 4,699 (roughly Rs. 59,000). They run on Kirin chipsets paired with up to 20GB of RAM and up to 1TB of built-in storage.

The Huawei Mate 80 Pro Max and Mate 80 RS Master Edition run on a 6,000mAh battery. Both the Huawei Mate 80 Pro and Mate 80 have a 5,500mAh battery. All models run on the HarmonyOS 6.0 operating system and support 100W fast charging and 80W wireless fast charging.