Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Huawei Mate 90 Series Launch Timeline Revealed in New Leak; Mate XT 2 May Arrive Separately

Huawei Mate 90 Series Launch Timeline Revealed in New Leak; Mate XT 2 May Arrive Separately

Huawei reportedly cancelled plans to introduce the Pura 90S Pro and Pura 90S Pro+ models.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 29 June 2026 19:12 IST
Huawei Mate 90 Series Launch Timeline Revealed in New Leak; Mate XT 2 May Arrive Separately

Photo Credit: Huawei

Huawei Mate 80 Pro Max and Mate 80 RS Master Edition run on a 6,000mAh battery

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Huawei Mate XT 2 and Mate 90 series could be launched separately
  • Huawei Mate XT 2 could launch in October this year
  • An earlier launch may help Huawei compete with iPhone 18 Pro series
Advertisement

Huawei Mate 80 series was launched in China in November last year alongside the Mate X7 foldable smartphone. The lineup includes the standard Huawei Mate 80, Mate 80 Pro, Mate 80 Pro Max, and Mate 80 RS Master Edition. Now, a fresh leak suggests that the next-generation Huawei Mate 90 series will be launched earlier than usual. Also, the company is said to skip launching the Mate 90 lineup alongside its next foldable smarphone, which is tentatively called Mate XT 2.

Huawei Mate 90 Series May Debut Earlier Than Expected

A tipster who goes by RuryRen (translated from Chinese) on Weibo claims that the Huawei Mate 90 series will be available for purchase in September. The tipster further states that the Mate XT 2, Mate 90 series and Mate X8 foldable will be launched separately. Last year, the brand launched its Mate series and foldable phones in a single launch event.

Previous leaks suggested that the Huawei Mate XT 2 will launch in October this year. The September launch window would mark a significant shift from Huawei's previous release schedule of the Huawei Mate series. Both the Mate 70 and Mate 80 series were announced in November in previous years.

An earlier launch may help Huawei compete with other flagships like Xiaomi 18 series and iQOO 16, which are rumoured to arrive in September with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 chipset. Apple's iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max are also anticipated to launch during the same month.

In another Weibo post, the tipster claimed that Huawei has cancelled plans to introduce the Pura 90S Pro and Pura 90S Pro+ models.

Huawei launched the Mate 80, Mate 80 Pro, Mate 80 Pro Max, and Mate 80 RS Master Edition in November last year with a starting price tag of CNY 4,699 (roughly Rs. 59,000). They run on Kirin chipsets paired with up to 20GB of RAM and up to 1TB of built-in storage.

The Huawei Mate 80 Pro Max and Mate 80 RS Master Edition run on a 6,000mAh battery. Both the Huawei Mate 80 Pro and Mate 80 have a 5,500mAh battery. All models run on the HarmonyOS 6.0 operating system and support 100W fast charging and 80W wireless fast charging.

Huawei Mate 80

Huawei Mate 80

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.75-inch
Front Camera 13-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 40-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 5500mAh
OS HarmonyOS 6.0
Resolution 1280x2832 pixels
Huawei Mate 80 Pro Max

Huawei Mate 80 Pro Max

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.90-inch
Front Camera 13-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 40-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 16GB
Storage 512GB
Battery Capacity 6000mAh
OS HarmonyOS 6.0
Resolution 1280x2832 pixels
Huawei Mate 80 Pro Max

Huawei Mate 80 Pro Max

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.90-inch
Front Camera 13-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 40-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 16GB
Storage 512GB
Battery Capacity 6000mAh
OS HarmonyOS 6.0
Resolution 1280x2832 pixels
Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Huawei Mate 90 Series, Huawei Mate 90, Huawei Mate 90 Pro, Huawei, Huawei Mate 80, Huawei Mate XT 2
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Xiaomi, Apple, Google Reportedly Join Hands to Advance Qi 50W Wireless Charging Standard
Huawei Mate 90 Series Launch Timeline Revealed in New Leak; Mate XT 2 May Arrive Separately
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy M47 5G Arrives With a 6,000mAh Battery: See Price in India
  2. Amazon Prime Day 2026 Deals Revealed Ahead of Sale
  3. Nothing Says Its Upcoming Phone 4b Will Feature a Snapdragon Chip
  4. This is When Apple Could Launch the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max
  5. These iPhone Models Will Be Discounted During the Flipkart Sale
  6. Moto Pad 70 Pro With a 10,200mAh Battery Debuts in India at This Price
#Latest Stories
  1. WhatsApp Now Lets You Reserve Your Username Before the Much-Anticipated Feature Goes Live
  2. Huawei Mate 90 Series Launch Timeline Revealed in New Leak; Mate XT 2 May Arrive Separately
  3. Xiaomi, Apple, Google Reportedly Join Hands to Advance Qi 50W Wireless Charging Standard
  4. Loopring Shuts Down Decentralised Exchange, Halts Trading Operations
  5. Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 Has Sold 6 Million Copies, Warhorse Studios Confirms
  6. Sony Bravia 9 II, Bravia 7 II 4K RGB LED TVs Launched in India With XR Processor: Price, Features
  7. Nothing Phone 4b Confirmed to Feature Snapdragon Processor A Week Ahead of Debut
  8. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 8 Tipped to Support Fast Charging, Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra Might Arrive With a Larger Battery
  9. iPhone 18, iPhone 18e and iPhone Air 2 Display Specifications Leaked; iPhone 19 Pro Said to Enter Testing
  10. Samsung Galaxy M47 5G Launched in India With 6,000mAh Battery, Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 SoC: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »