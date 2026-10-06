Vivo V80 was launched in India on Tuesday as the latest addition to its V-series lineup. The handset arrives as the successor to the Vivo V70, which debuted in February. It sports a 6.59-inch AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate. The handset is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset and runs Android 17-based OriginOS 7. It features a triple rear camera setup co-developed with Zeiss. The Vivo V80 packs a 7,200mAh battery.

Vivo V80 Price in India, Availability

The price of the Vivo V80 in India starts at Rs. 62,999 for the 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage variant. The handset is also offered in 8GB + 256GB and 8GB + 512GB storage configurations, priced at Rs. 69,999 and Rs. 79,999, respectively. It is available in three colour options — Stellar Black, Horizon Blue and Sunrise Anthem. The Vivo V80 will be available for purchase in the country via Flipkart and the Vivo online store beginning October 13.

As part of the launch offers, customers can avail of a 10 percent instant cashback or 10 percent exchange bonus. They will also receive 100GB of Google One storage at no extra cost.

Vivo V80 Features, Specifications

The dual-SIM (nano + nano) Vivo V80 runs on Android 17-based OriginOS 7. It sports a 6.59-inch (1,260 x 2,750 pixels) AMOLED screen with a 144Hz refresh rate, P3 wide colour gamut support, and a pixel density of 459ppi. Vivo claims a local peak brightness of up to 5,000 nits, while its HBM brightness is rated at 1,800 nits.

Under the hood, the handset is powered by the Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset, built on a 4nm process. It ships with 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

For optics, the Vivo V80 gets a triple rear camera setup co-tuned with Zeiss. It comprises a 50-megapixel main camera with autofocus, optical image stabilisation (OIS), and an f/1.88 aperture. The phone also has a 50-megapixel Zeiss night telephoto camera with autofocus, OIS, and an f/2.65 aperture, along with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera with an f/2.2 aperture and a 115-degree field of view.

For selfies and video calls, the Vivo handset has a 50-megapixel Zeiss Group Selfie Camera with autofocus, an f/2.0 aperture and a 92-degree field of view.

Connectivity options include 5G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.4, GPS, NFC and a USB Type-C port with USB 2.0 support. The handset also features an infrared blaster, an X-axis linear motor, and standard sensors including an accelerometer, gyroscope, proximity sensor, ambient light sensor, and electronic compass.

The Vivo V80 packs a 7,200mAh battery and supports 90W fast charging. It gets an IP68 + IP69-rated build for dust and water resistance. The handset measures 157.52 x 74.33 x 7.69mm and weighs 203g.