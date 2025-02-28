Top 10 Budget Hair Dryers on Myntra for Salon-Like Quality Styling at Home

Myntra is a one-stop solution to get the best deals on popular hair dryers anytime throughout the year. A great hair dryer is the key to effortless styling, quick drying and salon-like finish at home. Whether you need a powerful motor for thick hair, ionic technology for frizz control or a compact, travel-friendly design, the right choice makes all the difference. With features like multiple heat settings, cool shot functions, and precision attachments, these top-rated hair dryers on Myntra cater to every hair type and styling need. Here's a roundup of the best options available on the popular e-commerce website.

S.No. Top 10 Deals On Hair Dryer Price 1 VEGA Insta Look Rs . 1015 2 Philips Essential Care Rs. 1339 3 Agaro Professional 24K Gold Styling Ceramic Volumizer Rs. 1799 4 The Beardo Tornado Hair Dryer Rs. 1495 5 Morphy Richards Stylist Care Rs. 1886 6 WINSTON Turbo Hair Dryer Rs. 1499 7 Ikonic Me Mini Vibe Hair Dryer Rs. 1225 8 Beurer HC 35 Ocean Compact Rs. 2451 9 Havells HD1901 Travel-Friendly Rs. 792 10 Nova NHP 8215 Rs. 898

Top 10 Hair Dryers on Myntra

Check out the best hair dryers available on Myntra:

VEGA Insta Look 1400W Foldable Hair Dryer (VHDH-23) – White & Blue

The 1400W VEGA hair dryer ensures quick drying with three heat/speed settings and a cool shot button. Its foldable handle makes it travel-friendly while overheating protection adds safety. It is available on Myntra for a price tag of Rs. 1,015.

Pros:

1400W motor for quick drying

Three heat and speed settings for custom styling

Foldable handle for easy storage and travel

Safety automatic overheat cut-out

Non-slip grip with a hanging loop for convenience

2-year brand warranty

Cons:

Lacks a detachable concentrator for more targeted styling

May not be powerful enough for very thick or curly hair

The fixed nozzle limits airflow adjustment options

Philips Essential Care Hair Dryer HP8120/00

The 1200W Philips hair dryer offers gentle drying with ThermoProtect to prevent heat damage. It features 3 heat/speed settings, a concentrator for precise styling, and a foldable handle for travel. It is available on Myntra for a price tag of Rs. 1,015.

Pros:

Compact and travel-friendly with a foldable handle

ThermoProtect setting for heat protection

Three adjustable heat and speed settings

Cool air function for gentle drying

Concentrator nozzle for a sleek, polished look

2-year brand warranty

Cons:

1200W power may not be ideal for very thick or coarse hair

You can buy this on Myntra for a price tag of Rs. 1,339.

Agaro Professional 24K Gold Styling Ceramic Volumizer Hair Dryer (HV2179)

The Agaro 24K Gold Volumizer features tourmaline ceramic coating for even heat, charcoal bristles for smooth detangling, and frizz-free volume, perfect for all hair types.

Pros:

Tourmaline ceramic coating for reduced frizz and smooth styling

24K gold styling surface for even heat distribution

Activated charcoal bristles enhance volume and detangle hair

Three heat and two-speed settings for customised styling

Ergonomic rubber handle for a firm, comfortable grip

360° airflow vents for faster and more efficient drying

1-year brand warranty

Cons:

At 1200W, it may take longer to dry very thick hair

Fixed brush head design limits versatility for different hairstyles

Slightly bulky compared to traditional hair dryers

The Agaro hair dryer is available for purchase on Myntra for a price tag of Rs. 1,799.

The Beardo Tornado Hair Dryer is a powerhouse styling tool with a 2000W motor for ultra-fast drying. Featuring hot and cold air settings, 3 temperature modes, and two-speed settings, it adapts to all hair types.

Pros:

Powerful 2000W motor for quick drying

EHD+ technology prevents heat damage

Cool shot button for long-lasting styles

Comes with concentrator, diffuser & comb attachments

2.5m long cord for easy movement

Cons:

Slightly bulky design

You can buy this on Myntra for a price tag of Rs. 1,495.

Morphy Richards Stylist Care HD222DC 2200W Hair Dryer

Achieve salon-quality results at home with this powerful 2200W hair dryer. Ionic care technology tames frizz for a smooth finish, while the diffuser enhances volume for curly hair. With six styling modes, including a cool shot function, the hair dryer offers full control over your look.

Pros:

2200W power for fast drying

Ionic care for smooth, frizz-free hair

Diffuser for enhanced volume

Six styling modes for versatility

2-year brand warranty

Cons:

Bulky for travel

High heat settings can be intense for fine hair

Diffuser attachment may not suit all hair types

The hair dryer is available for purchase at a price of Rs 1,886 on Myntra.

​​​

WINSTON Turbo Hair Dryer 2200W – Black

This high-speed 2200W dryer cuts drying time by up to 5x, making it ideal for thick hair. The concentrator nozzle smooths and straightens, while the diffuser enhances curls. Lightweight, low-noise, and portable, it offers effortless styling.

Pros:

High-power drying for thick hair

Slim nozzle for sleek, straight styling

Diffuser enhances natural curls and waves

Lightweight and ergonomic for easy handling

Portable design for travel convenience

Cons:

High heat may be too intense for fine hair

Diffuser may not suit very tight curls

No foldable handle for compact storage

The hair dryer is available for purchase at a price of Rs 1,499 on Myntra.

Ikonic Me Mini Vibe Hair Dryer with Overheat Protection System & Foldable Handle - Emerald

Compact yet powerful, this 1100-1200W hair dryer ensures quick drying with a foldable handle for easy storage. The concentrator nozzle enables precise styling, while the cool shot locks in your look. Overheat protection enhances safety, and low-noise operation offers a peaceful experience.

Pros:

Multiple Styling Attachments

Concentrator for precise styling

Cool shot for long-lasting results

Overheat protection for safety

Dual speed settings

Cons:

Lower wattage may not be ideal for thick hair

Lacks a diffuser for curly hair

No advanced ionic technology for frizz control

Beurer HC 35 Ocean Compact

This compact 1600-2000W hair dryer delivers smooth, frizz-free styling with its integrated ion function. The narrow styling nozzle ensures precise airflow, while the LED display helps adjust heat and speed settings effortlessly. Ideal for home and travel use.

Pros:

Ionic technology reduces static and enhances shine

Narrow nozzle for focused airflow and styling

LED display for easy heat and speed control

Hanging loop for easy storage

Cons:

No foldable handle

Lacks a diffuser

Limited heat settings

The hair dryer is available for purchase at a price of Rs 2,451 on Myntra.

Havells HD1901 Travel-Friendly 1200W Hair Dryer

This lightweight 1200W hair dryer is designed for effortless styling and travel convenience. With hot and warm temperature settings, a honeycomb inlet for tangle-free drying, and a compact design, it ensures smooth and efficient results wherever you go.

Pros:

1200W motor for quick and gentle drying

Two speed and temperature settings for all hair types

Honeycomb inlet prevents hair tangling

Compact and lightweight for easy portability

180° swivel cord for hassle-free use

Hanging loop for convenient storage

Travel-friendly design with efficient performance

Cons:

Lacks a cool shot feature for setting styles

No diffuser attachment for curly hair

Limited power may not suit thick or long hair

The hair dryer is available for purchase at a price of Rs 792 on Myntra.

Nova NHP 8215 Professional Hair Dryer

This 1800W hair dryer delivers salon-like styling at home with powerful drying and Advanced EHD+ technology for even heat distribution. The ThermoProtect setting prevents damage while ensuring smooth, shiny hair. Ideal for quick and efficient styling.

Pros:

Advanced EHD+ technology prevents heat damage

ThermoProtect maintains optimal temperature

Shine and condition technology for silky hair

Hot and cold air settings for versatile styling

Cons:

Lacks a diffuser for curly hair styling

No foldable handle for compact storage

The hair dryer is available for purchase at a price of Rs 898 on Myntra.

