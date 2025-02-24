Technology News
Xiaomi TV Anniversary Sale Brings Discounts on X Pro QLED, A Series, Other Smart TVs 

Xiaomi X Pro QLED series is listed for a starting price of Rs. 32,999.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 24 February 2025 19:16 IST
Xiaomi TV Anniversary Sale Brings Discounts on X Pro QLED, A Series, Other Smart TVs 

Photo Credit: Xiaomi

Xiaomi X Pro QLED lineup runs on Google TV

Highlights
  • Xiaomi India is offering special discounted prices on its smart TV lineup
  • Sale is live on Xiaomi’s e-commerce platform and at authorised retailers
  • Xiaomi X Pro series is available for an initial price tag of Rs. 28,999
Xiaomi India is offering special discounted prices on its smart TV lineup in the country as part of its seventh-anniversary sale. The Chinese tech brand is selling its Xiaomi A series, X series, X Pro series and X Pro QLED series smart TVs at up to 50 percent discount now. The sale is currently live on the company's official website and via certified retailers. Besides the general discount, shoppers can avail of exchange offers and no-cost EMI payment options.

Xiaomi Is Offering TVs With Discounts and Offers

The company is celebrating seven years of its TV lineup in the country by offering up to 50 percent off on a range of its smart TVs. Shoppers can avail of the offers through Xiaomi's e-commerce platform and at authorised retailers. As part of the anniversary sale, the Xiaomi X Pro QLED series is listed at a starting price of Rs. 32,999, down from the launch price of Rs. 34,999. Online customers can grab no-cost EMI schemes starting at Rs. 3,999 while offline customers can avail of no-cost EMI starting from Rs. 2,999.

The Xiaomi X Pro QLED lineup runs on Google TV and has an octa-core Arm Cortex-A55 processor under the hood. They are offered in 43-inch, 55-inch, and 65-inch display sizes with 4K resolution. It offers 32GB of storage. The Xiaomi X Pro series is available for an initial price tag of Rs. 28,999 during the sale.

For budget buyers, the Xiaomi A series smart TVs which are normally sold at Rs. 14,499, are available for a discounted rate of Rs. 12,499 in the ongoing sale.

The Xiaomi Smart TV X series is selling for Rs. 25,499, instead of the original price of Rs. 27,499. Offline buyers of the X series can get no-cost EMI offers starting from Rs. 2,299. The lineup offers 4K HDR support with Dolby Vision and HDR 10. It features Dolby Audio-supported speakers with 30W output. It is available in 43-inch, 55-inch, and 65-inch options.

Xiaomi claimed that it has sold over 1.2 crore smart TVs across 19,400 pin codes in the country till date.

Xiaomi X Pro QLED 43-Inch

Xiaomi X Pro QLED 43-Inch

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 43.00-inch
Screen Type QLED
Dimensions 80.7x957.4.x562.2
Resolution Standard 4K
OS Android
Smart TV Yes
Qualcomm's Snapdragon X Chipset With 45 TOPS AI Performance Launched in India, to Power Affordable Copilot+ PCs
US SEC Announces CETU Unit to Curb Crypto Fraud and Maintain Market Integrity

