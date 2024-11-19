Technology News
123 Bodies Found in England's Ancient Leicester Cathedral: What You Need to Know

An excavation near Leicester Cathedral reveals the remains of 123 people from the 12th century, sparking questions about their mysterious deaths.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 19 November 2024 17:00 IST
123 Bodies Found in England's Ancient Leicester Cathedral: What You Need to Know

Photo Credit: ULAS/ Mathew Morris

Archaeologists excavate a 12th-century mass burial site at Leicester Cathedral.

Highlights
  • 123 bodies discovered in mass burial pit near Leicester Cathedral
  • Excavation uncovers mystery of deaths in 12th-century Leicester
  • Radiocarbon dating challenges theories about Black Death origins
An excavation near Leicester Cathedral has led to the discovery of a burial pit containing the remains of 123 individuals. The find, described as one of the largest mass graves from the period, dates back over 800 years to the early 12th century. Despite the scale of the burial, no evidence of violence was found, leaving researchers questioning whether famine or disease was responsible for the deaths.

The team, led by Mathew Morris, Project Officer at the University of Leicester Archaeological Services, concluded that the pit was filled rapidly in three successive deposits. Morris, in an interview published by The Guardian, stated that the bodies appear to have been brought in cartloads and dropped into the shaft within a short period. He estimated the buried individuals represented about 5 percent of Leicester's medieval population.

Clues in Historical Records and Radiocarbon Dating

As per the report by the publication, tnitial speculation linked the burial to the Black Death. However, radiocarbon testing placed the deaths in the 12th century, predating the plague by over a century. Morris told the publication that that this raises significant questions as there is no clear record of what caused the widespread fatalities.

Historical accounts mention severe famines and pestilences in England between the 10th and 12th centuries, offering potential explanations. The discovery aligns with descriptions of repeated outbreaks of disease and hunger.

Ongoing Investigations and Genetic Analysis

Samples have been sent to the Francis Crick Institute in London to identify pathogens that might explain the mass deaths. The absence of clothing remnants suggests deliberate preparation of the bodies, with burial practices hinting at civic organisation even during times of crisis. The burial pit was discovered during work for a heritage learning centre, which followed the unearthing of Richard III's remains in 2012. This excavation has revealed nearly 1,200 burials spanning over eight centuries, offering a unique glimpse into Leicester's past.

 

Further reading: Leicester, Burial Pit, 12th Century, Archaeology, Mass Grave, Richard III, Medieval History, Archaeological Discoveries
123 Bodies Found in England's Ancient Leicester Cathedral: What You Need to Know
