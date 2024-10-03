United Launch Alliance's (ULA) Vulcan Centaur rocket is all set for its second launch on Friday, 4th October 2024, at 6 a.m. EDT (10:00 GMT) from Space Launch Complex-41 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station. This launch, called Cert-2, is a crucial step toward certifying the rocket for use by the U.S. Space Force.

Launch Readiness Review Successfully Completed

The launch readiness review, held on 2nd October, went smoothly, with ULA leadership and Space Force officials confirming the readiness of the rocket and payload. Weather conditions are predicted to be favourable, with a 75% chance of meeting launch conditions.

Payload and Objectives of Cert-2

Cert-2 is primarily a test flight and will carry a mass simulator and additional instrumentation to assess the rocket's performance. Although Sierra Space's Dream Chaser space plane was initially planned for this mission, it wasn't ready in time, so a replacement payload is being used.

Future Plans for the Vulcan Centaur Rocket

The launch is part of ULA's efforts to secure the rocket for future national security missions, with plans for more flights before the year ends. If the Cert-2 flight goes as planned, ULA's Vulcan Centaur could become a workhorse for missions in 2025, with 10 launches already scheduled alongside Atlas V missions.