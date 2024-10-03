Technology News
English Edition

ULA’s Vulcan Centaur Rocket Set for Second Launch on October 4 from Cape Canaveral

The Vulcan Centaur rocket is prepared for its second launch on October 4 from Cape Canaveral.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 4 October 2024 15:01 IST
ULA’s Vulcan Centaur Rocket Set for Second Launch on October 4 from Cape Canaveral

Photo Credit: ULA

ULA's second Vulcan Centaur rocket stands on Space Launch Complex-41.

Highlights
  • ULA's Vulcan Centaur rocket is ready for its second launch
  • Cert-2 mission will help certify the rocket for Space Force use
  • Launch window opens at 6 a.m. EDT on October 4, 2024
Advertisement

United Launch Alliance's (ULA) Vulcan Centaur rocket is all set for its second launch on Friday, 4th October 2024, at 6 a.m. EDT (10:00 GMT) from Space Launch Complex-41 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station. This launch, called Cert-2, is a crucial step toward certifying the rocket for use by the U.S. Space Force.

Launch Readiness Review Successfully Completed

The launch readiness review, held on 2nd October, went smoothly, with ULA leadership and Space Force officials confirming the readiness of the rocket and payload. Weather conditions are predicted to be favourable, with a 75% chance of meeting launch conditions.

Payload and Objectives of Cert-2

Cert-2 is primarily a test flight and will carry a mass simulator and additional instrumentation to assess the rocket's performance. Although Sierra Space's Dream Chaser space plane was initially planned for this mission, it wasn't ready in time, so a replacement payload is being used.

Future Plans for the Vulcan Centaur Rocket

The launch is part of ULA's efforts to secure the rocket for future national security missions, with plans for more flights before the year ends. If the Cert-2 flight goes as planned, ULA's Vulcan Centaur could become a workhorse for missions in 2025, with 10 launches already scheduled alongside Atlas V missions.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: ULA, vulcan centaur, Space Force, Rocket launch, Cert-2
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
October 2024 Skywatching: Comet C/2023 A3, Venus, Saturn, Jupiter, and More Expect Over the Coming Weeks
Harvard Students Develop Meta Smart Glasses App That Reveals People's Sensitive Details
ULA’s Vulcan Centaur Rocket Set for Second Launch on October 4 from Cape Canaveral
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Lava Agni 3 With Mini AMOLED Screen Launched in India: See Price
  2. Samsung Announces One UI 7 Update for Devices With These Features
  3. New Apple Stores Planned for India, iPhone 16 Manufacturing Begins: Report
  4. Google Pixel 9a Could Arrive Earlier Than Expected
  5. iPhone SE 4 May Feature Apple's 5G Modem, A18 Chip and Apple Intelligence
  6. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: See Bestselling Deals
  7. Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Leaked Dummy Units Hint at These Design Changes
  8. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6, Z Flip 6 Get Cheaper in India With Festive Offers
#Latest Stories
  1. iPhone 16 Pro Max Bill of Materials is 7 Percent Higher Than iPhone 15 Pro Max: Report
  2. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6, Galaxy Z Flip 6 Available at Discounted Prices With Festive Offers in India
  3. Gmail's Q&A Feature Is Now Rolling Out on iOS: Here's How to Use It
  4. IMF Asks El Salvador to Narrow Scope of Bitcoin Law, Limit Public Exposure
  5. Vivo Y28s 5G Price in India Reduced: See New Price, Availability
  6. Realme GT Neo 7 Launch Timeline, Key Specifications Leaked; Tipped to Feature Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC
  7. Mount Everest's Height Linked to Ancient River Changes from 89,000 Years Ago
  8. Google’s AI Overviews Feature Reportedly Begins Showing Ads to Some Users
  9. Advanced Alien Civilisations Could Self-Destruct Through Climate Change, Claims New Study
  10. Samsung Rolls Out Passkey Support for TVs and Other Smart Home Devices
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »