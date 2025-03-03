Ancient Martian Ocean Shoreline Discovered Beneath Surface by Zhurong Rover

A buried shoreline from an ancient Martian ocean has been identified beneath the surface of the Red Planet. Data from China's Zhurong rover, which explored Mars from May 2021 to May 2022, has indicated that a vast body of water once covered part of the planet billions of years ago. Ground-penetrating radar has detected smooth, sloping sand layers beneath the surface, suggesting the presence of a beach that existed for millions of years. This finding contributes to ongoing discussions about Mars' past habitability.

Findings from the Zhurong Rover

According to a study published in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, the rover's radar system scanned up to 80 metres beneath the Martian surface along its 1.9-kilometre route. At a depth of 10 metres, thick sand layers were found to be gently sloping at 15 degrees, a characteristic commonly seen on Earth's beaches. The research team noted that these formations were neither impact-related nor volcanic, reinforcing the theory that an ocean once existed in the Utopia Basin.

Expert Insights on the Discovery

Michael Manga, a professor at the University of California, Berkeley, told in an official statement that the orientation and slope of these structures align with what would be expected from an ancient shoreline. He emphasised that this geological evidence supports the theory of long-term water presence on Mars. Benjamin Cardenas, a geoscientist at Pennsylvania State University, told Space.com that shorelines serve as key locations for investigating past life, drawing comparisons to similar conditions where early life on Earth may have emerged.

Implications for Mars' Habitability

As per reports, this discovery strengthens the case for Mars having had a stable ocean for an extended period. Hai Liu, a professor at Guangzhou University and a core member of China's Tianwen-1 mission, stated that the presence of a well-preserved beach adds to the growing body of evidence supporting the Red Planet's past potential for life.