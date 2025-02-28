Severed Skulls with Nails in Iron Age Spain Suggest Complex Ritual Practices

Prehistoric skulls with large iron nails driven through them have been examined, revealing variations in the ritual practices of Iron Age Spain. These severed heads were used for different purposes, either to honour ancestors within a community or to intimidate enemies. The findings, based on isotope analysis, suggest that some of these individuals were local while others originated from distant regions. The study provides new insights into how these skulls were selected and displayed, indicating that the practice was more complex than previously believed.

Origins of the Severed Skulls

According to the study published in the Journal of Archaeological Science: Reports, researchers examined seven skulls from two sites on the Iberian Peninsula's southeastern coast. Strontium isotope analysis was applied to determine the geographical origins of these individuals. This technique measures strontium absorbed during a person's growth, which corresponds with the region's environmental characteristics.

Ruben de la Fuente-Seoane, archaeologist at the Autonomous University of Barcelona and lead author of the study, said in an official press release from the University, that the analysis showed differing results at each site. At Puig Castellar, three out of four skulls were from nonlocal individuals, while at Ullastret, only one of three skulls originated from outside the community. These findings indicate that the ritual may have served distinct purposes at different locations.

Placement of Skulls Indicates Purpose

As reported, the location of the skulls at each site suggests their intended function. At Puig Castellar, the nonlocal skulls were positioned near outer walls, suggesting they were displayed as a warning or symbol of dominance over outsiders. In contrast, at Ullastret, the local skulls were found inside dwellings, hinting at their use in honouring significant members of the community.

Historical records from Greek and Roman authors mention similar practices, including the preservation of severed heads by Gauls and Iberian mercenaries carrying impaled enemy heads. While the study highlights distinctions in how these skulls were used, researchers stress that further analysis is required to fully understand the complexities of the ritual.