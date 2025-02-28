Technology News
English Edition

Severed Skulls with Nails in Iron Age Spain Suggest Complex Ritual Practices

Strontium isotope analysis uncovers the diverse origins and significance of nailed skulls in Iron Age Spain.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 28 February 2025 17:00 IST
Severed Skulls with Nails in Iron Age Spain Suggest Complex Ritual Practices

Photo Credit: AlbertRA/Wikimedia Commons

Iron nails in prehistoric skulls from Iron Age Spain point to ritual practices.

Highlights
  • Iron Age Spain's nailed skulls had distinct cultural significance
  • Strontium analysis reveals local and nonlocal origins of skulls
  • Skull placement suggests ancestor worship or intimidation tactics
Advertisement

Prehistoric skulls with large iron nails driven through them have been examined, revealing variations in the ritual practices of Iron Age Spain. These severed heads were used for different purposes, either to honour ancestors within a community or to intimidate enemies. The findings, based on isotope analysis, suggest that some of these individuals were local while others originated from distant regions. The study provides new insights into how these skulls were selected and displayed, indicating that the practice was more complex than previously believed.

Origins of the Severed Skulls

According to the study published in the Journal of Archaeological Science: Reports, researchers examined seven skulls from two sites on the Iberian Peninsula's southeastern coast. Strontium isotope analysis was applied to determine the geographical origins of these individuals. This technique measures strontium absorbed during a person's growth, which corresponds with the region's environmental characteristics.

Ruben de la Fuente-Seoane, archaeologist at the Autonomous University of Barcelona and lead author of the study, said in an official press release from the University, that the analysis showed differing results at each site. At Puig Castellar, three out of four skulls were from nonlocal individuals, while at Ullastret, only one of three skulls originated from outside the community. These findings indicate that the ritual may have served distinct purposes at different locations.

Placement of Skulls Indicates Purpose

As reported, the location of the skulls at each site suggests their intended function. At Puig Castellar, the nonlocal skulls were positioned near outer walls, suggesting they were displayed as a warning or symbol of dominance over outsiders. In contrast, at Ullastret, the local skulls were found inside dwellings, hinting at their use in honouring significant members of the community.

Historical records from Greek and Roman authors mention similar practices, including the preservation of severed heads by Gauls and Iberian mercenaries carrying impaled enemy heads. While the study highlights distinctions in how these skulls were used, researchers stress that further analysis is required to fully understand the complexities of the ritual.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Iron Age Spain, severed skulls, strontium analysis, ancient rituals, Iberian Peninsula, archaeology, historical research
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Snapdragon 8 Elite-Powered Smartphones Will Now Receive 8 Years of OS and Security Updates
Panasonic Soundbars With Dolby Digital Plus Support Launched in India: Price, Features
Severed Skulls with Nails in Iron Age Spain Suggest Complex Ritual Practices
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OTT Releases This Week (Feb 24 - Mar 2): Dabba Cartel, Ziddi Girls, and More
  2. iPhone 16e Goes on Sale in India for the First Time Today: Price, Offers
  3. Xiaomi 15 Ultra With 200-Megapixel Telephoto Camera Launched: Price, Features
  4. Vivo T4x 5G Confirmed to Launch in India on This Day
  5. Infinix Unveils Zero Series Mini Tri-Fold Concept Phone
  6. Poco M7 5G Key Features, Colour Options Revealed Ahead of India Launch
  7. Here's When the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge Might be Launched
  8. OpenAI Unveils GPT-4.5 AI Model As Its 'Best Model for Chat Yet'
  9. Why Apple Removed MagSafe Support From the iPhone 16e
  10. Nothing Phone 3a Pro May Feature an AI Hub for Storing Notes, Screenshots
#Latest Stories
  1. Tecno Spark Slim With 5.75mm Thickness, 5,200mAh Battery to Be Showcased at MWC 2025
  2. Poco M7 5G Key Features, Colour Options Revealed Ahead of March 3 India Launch
  3. Honor 200 Series Receives MagicOS 9.0 Update With AI Photo Editor and More Features in India
  4. Microsoft Copilot App for macOS Released; iPhone and iPad Apps Get Updates
  5. Severed Skulls with Nails in Iron Age Spain Suggest Complex Ritual Practices
  6. iPhone 17e Could Launch Around the Same Time as the iPhone 16e Next Year
  7. NASA Confirms Asteroid 2024 YR4 Will Not Hit Earth, Risk Reduced to Zero
  8. Forza Horizon 5 Is Coming to PS5 in April, Pre-Orders Now Live
  9. Vivo T4x 5G India Launch Date Set for March 5; Colour Options Teased
  10. Rewind OTT Release Date: Telugu Science Fiction Thriller Set for Digital Premiere on Lionsgate Play
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »