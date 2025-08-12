Technology News
English Edition

Samsung Galaxy S26 Edge Surfaces on Geekbench With Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 Chipset

The Samsung Galaxy S26 Edge is listed running Android 16 on Geekbench.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 12 August 2025 08:54 IST
Samsung Galaxy S26 Edge Surfaces on Geekbench With Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 Chipset

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge sports a slimmer profile than other Galaxy S25 models

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy S26 Edge is listed with the model number SM-S947U
  • It registered 3,393 single-core and 11,515 multi-core scores on Geekbench
  • The handset has 12GB of RAM and runs on Android 16
Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge is a new model in the flagship Galaxy S series which sports a sleek profile, despite sharing internals with its siblings. Although it debuted just a few months ago in May, the rumour mill is already churning out information about its successor. Now, the purported Samsung Galaxy S26 Edge has visited a benchmarking platform which indicates that it could be powered by the upcoming Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC successor, ubiquitously known as the Snapdragon 8 Elite 2.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Edge Geekbench Listing

A Samsung phone with the model number "SM-S947U" has been listed on Geekbench, which is thought to be the Galaxy S26 Edge. It appears with an octa-core chipset having an armv8 architecture and a base operating frequency of 3.63GHz. The SoC's architecture comprises two cores clocked at 4.74GHz and six cores capped at 3.63GHz.

samsung galaxy s26 edge geekbench Samsung Galaxy S26 Edge

Samsung Galaxy S26 Edge listing on Geekbench

 

These operating speeds are higher than the current flagship Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC, which leads to speculation that the purported Galaxy S26 Edge could be powered by the unannounced Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 chipset. This is also corroborated by the U identifier in the handset's model number which confirms it is a US variant.

In the listing, the octa-core SoC is paired with approximately 10.84GB of RAM, which could be marketed as 12GB. The phone runs Android 16 and has a motherboard with “canoe” as the identifier.

Benchmark scores for the Samsung Galaxy S26 Edge also provide us an idea of what to expect from the handset and the SoC in terms of the performance. In the Geekbench 6.4.0 Corporate for Android AArch64 benchmarking test, it registered single and multi-core scores of 3,393 and 11,515 points, respectively.

These figures are higher than not just the Galaxy S25 Edge (review) but even the top-of-the-range Galaxy S25 Ultra (review). In Gadgets 360's internal tests, the Galaxy S25 Edge recorded 2,739 and 9,724 single and multi-core scores, respectively, on Geekbench 6. Meanwhile, the Galaxy S25 Ultra registered 3,053 and 9,832 points.

Comparing these numbers to the Geekbench 6 scores of the Galaxy S26 Edge reveals that the upcoming Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 SoC could offer not a considerable, but a slight upgrade in terms of pure processing power.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Slim and light IP68-rated design
  • Smooth software experience loaded with AI
  • Impressive primary camera
  • 7 years of software and security updates
  • Bad
  • Lacks a dedicated telephoto camera
  • Average ultrawide camera performance
  • Gets too hot when using the camera
  • Throttles quickly under load
  • Battery life only lasts a day
  • Charging is relatively slow
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge review
Display 6.70-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 200-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 3900mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1440x3120 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy S26 Edge, Samsung Galaxy S26 Edge Specifications, Snapdragon 8 Elite, Snapdragon 8 Elite 2, Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 2, Samsung, GeekBench
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
vivo V60: Built to Brave, Designed to Dazzle

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy S26 Edge Surfaces on Geekbench With Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 Chipset
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo V60 Launching Today: Everything You Need to Know
  2. iQOO 15 Teased Again as iQOO Prepares to Launch Its Next Flagship Phone
  3. Redmi Pad 2 Review: The Budget Tablet Done Right
  4. Google Pixel 10, 10 Pro, 10 Pro XL Renders Leaked: See Design, Colours
  5. Oppo K13 Turbo Series Launched in India With Built-In Fan, 7,000mAh Battery
  6. Samsung Galaxy S26 Edge Listed on Geekbench With Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 SoC
  7. Apple Releases iOS 26 Beta 6 for iPhone With These New Features
  8. iPhone 17 Pro Might Offer Better Connectivity Due to This Hardware Upgrade
  9. Oppo Enco Buds 3 Pro Debut in India With Up to 54 Hours of Battery Life
  10. Flipkart Independence Day Sale 2025 Will Start on This Date
#Latest Stories
  1. EA Turned Down Pitch for Dragon Age Trilogy Remaster, Says Former BioWare Producer
  2. Samsung Galaxy S25 FE Listing Hints at Price, Design; Might Not Arrive With Upgraded Chip
  3. GitHub CEO Thomas Dohmke Announces Resignation, to Leave by End of 2025
  4. Apple Releases iOS 26 Beta 6 for iPhone With New Ringtones, Faster App Launch Animations
  5. Google Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL Design and Colourways Leaked in New Set of Renders
  6. iPhone 17 Pro to Feature Repositioned Antennas Around Camera Module for Better Connectivity, Tipster Claims
  7. Redmi Note 15 Pro Series China Launch Confirmed for August; May Offer Satellite Connectivity
  8. Samsung Galaxy S26 Edge Surfaces on Geekbench With Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 Chipset
  9. Vivo V60 Launching Today: Know Price, Features, Specifications and More
  10. SpaceX to Fly Italian Science Experiments to Mars on Starship in 2026
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »