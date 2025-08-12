Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge is a new model in the flagship Galaxy S series which sports a sleek profile, despite sharing internals with its siblings. Although it debuted just a few months ago in May, the rumour mill is already churning out information about its successor. Now, the purported Samsung Galaxy S26 Edge has visited a benchmarking platform which indicates that it could be powered by the upcoming Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC successor, ubiquitously known as the Snapdragon 8 Elite 2.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Edge Geekbench Listing

A Samsung phone with the model number "SM-S947U" has been listed on Geekbench, which is thought to be the Galaxy S26 Edge. It appears with an octa-core chipset having an armv8 architecture and a base operating frequency of 3.63GHz. The SoC's architecture comprises two cores clocked at 4.74GHz and six cores capped at 3.63GHz.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Edge listing on Geekbench

These operating speeds are higher than the current flagship Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC, which leads to speculation that the purported Galaxy S26 Edge could be powered by the unannounced Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 chipset. This is also corroborated by the U identifier in the handset's model number which confirms it is a US variant.

In the listing, the octa-core SoC is paired with approximately 10.84GB of RAM, which could be marketed as 12GB. The phone runs Android 16 and has a motherboard with “canoe” as the identifier.

Benchmark scores for the Samsung Galaxy S26 Edge also provide us an idea of what to expect from the handset and the SoC in terms of the performance. In the Geekbench 6.4.0 Corporate for Android AArch64 benchmarking test, it registered single and multi-core scores of 3,393 and 11,515 points, respectively.

These figures are higher than not just the Galaxy S25 Edge (review) but even the top-of-the-range Galaxy S25 Ultra (review). In Gadgets 360's internal tests, the Galaxy S25 Edge recorded 2,739 and 9,724 single and multi-core scores, respectively, on Geekbench 6. Meanwhile, the Galaxy S25 Ultra registered 3,053 and 9,832 points.

Comparing these numbers to the Geekbench 6 scores of the Galaxy S26 Edge reveals that the upcoming Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 SoC could offer not a considerable, but a slight upgrade in terms of pure processing power.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.