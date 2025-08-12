Technology News
English Edition
Google Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL Design and Colourways Leaked in New Set of Renders

Pixel 10 Pro XL is shown in Jade, Obsidian, Moonstone, and Porcelain in the new leak.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 12 August 2025 11:14 IST
Photo Credit: X/ @evleaks

Google Pixel 10 and Pixel 10 Pro are tipped to sport 6.3-inch displays

Highlights
  • New renders depicting Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro leaked online
  • Pixel 10 Pro is exposed in black, white, and gray colours
  • Past rumours suggested that Jade colour might be available for Pro model
Google's Pixel 10 series will be unveiled at the company's upcoming Made By Google event on August 20. The search giant is expected to launch four new smartphones: the Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL, and Pixel 10 Pro Fold. With only days to go before the smartphones are unveiled, a tipster has leaked a new set of renders of the Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, and Pixel 10 Pro XL models, showing off all the possible colour options and the handsets' design. The new models appear to have a similar design to their predecessors. They are expected to run on Google's Tensor G5 chipset, and ship with Android 16 out-of-the-box, like the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7. 

Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL Design (Expected)

Evan Blass (@evleaks) has leaked official-looking images for the upcoming Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro and Pixel 10 Pro XL on X (formerly Twitter). The new images show the design and colourways of these three models. The standard Pixel 10 is seen in black, gray, yellow and blue colours, and these could be marketed as the Obsidian, Frost, Limoncello and Indigo, respectively.

The renders suggest design elements like rounded corners and hole-punch display design for the Pixel 10, resembling the design of the Pixel 9. The rear panel of the handset has a wider camera visor housing three sensors.

 

On the other hand, the Pixel 10 Pro is revealed in black, white, and gray colours, and they could be known as Obsidian, Porcelain, and Moonstone. The renders hint at an additional green colour for the Pixel 10 Pro XL model, and this could be marketed as Jade. Earlier rumours suggested that a Jade colour variant might also be available for the Pixel 10 Pro, though the latest renders posted by Blass don't include that option for the Pro model.

The new renders indicate that the Pixel 10 Pro will sport a glossy finish with rounded corners. It has a vertically placed pill-shaped camera island, carrying three rear camera sensors.

The Jade variant of the Pixel 10 Pro XL appears to have a brass-like finish on the sides and a prominent camera bar. In comparison, other colour variants have camera bars and frames that more closely match the body colour. It is also shown with rounded corners and a flat display. It has three cameras on its back.

Google will launch the Pixel 10 series at its Made by Google launch event on August 20. A new Pixel Watch 4 model and Google's Pixel Buds 2a truly wireless stereo headset are expected to be announced alongside the company's new smartphones.

The Pixel 10 and Pixel 10 Pro are tipped to debut with 6.3-inch displays, while the Pixel 10 Pro XL could sport a 6.8-inch screen. They are expected to ship with Android 16 and a new Tensor G5 chip.

The price of the base model is said to begin at $799 (roughly Rs. 70,000), while the Pixel 10 Pro is rumoured to debut with a starting price tag of $999 (roughly Rs. 87,500). The Pixel 10 Pro XL is tipped to arrive with an initial price tag of $1,199 (roughly Rs. 1,05,000),

Comments

Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL, Pixel 10 Pro Specifications, Pixel 10 Specifications, Pixel 10 Series, Pixel 10 Pro XL Specifications, Made by Google 2025, Google
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism.
iPhone 17 Pro to Feature Repositioned Antennas Around Camera Module for Better Connectivity, Tipster Claims

