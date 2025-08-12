The Redmi Note 15 Pro series is all set to be introduced in China, a company official announced via social media on Tuesday. The lineup is expected to comprise two models — Redmi Note 15 Pro and Redmi Note 15 Pro+. While specifications remain under wraps, the latter is speculated to come with support for satellite connectivity and a 7,000mAh battery. Alongside, the official also highlighted the sales numbers of the entire Redmi Note series to date.

Redmi Note 15 Pro Series Launch

In a post on the Chinese microblogging platform Weibo, Wang Teng Thomas, General Manager of Redmi revealed that the Redmi Note series has been sold in more than 100 countries. The lineup is the best-selling domestic mobile phone in the $175 (roughly Rs. 15,000) to $499 (roughly Rs. 44,000) price range in the first half of 2025, as per the Xiaomi subsidiary official.

In the bottom part of the teaser image, it reads that the Redmi Note 15 Pro series will be launched this month. It is said to be built up to the top standards of 2025. “We've set new industry standards in materials, quality standards, and support”, the Redmi official said.

Redmi Note 15 Pro series launch date teaser

Photo Credit: Weibo/ Wang Teng Thomas

While specifications remain confidential, previous reports suggest that the Redmi Note 15 Pro+ could debut with “high-end” specifications and a popular design. It could sport a quad-curved display with 1.5K resolution. It is believed to be powered by a Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 chipset. The handset may be backed by a 7,000mAh battery.

For optics, it is likely to have a dual rear camera unit, comprising a 50-megapixel main camera and a 50-megapixel telephoto lens. As per a previous listing on China's MIIT website, the purported Redmi Note 15 Pro+ will have the model number 25104RADAC. It is claimed to support Beidou's short message satellite communication system.

If this turns out to be accurate, it would make the Redmi Note 15 Pro+ the first from the Xiaomi subsidiary to support satellite connectivity. We can expect more details to surface as the launch of the Redmi Note 15 Pro series nears.

