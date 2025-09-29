Technology News
Sandisk Launches Creator Series Storage Devices in India: Price and Specifications

The Sandisk Creator Phone SSD, aimed at the iPhone 15 Pro and the iPhone 16 lineup, is priced starting at Rs. 10,999.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 29 September 2025 13:47 IST
Photo Credit: Sandisk

Sandisk’s new storage solutions offer a complimentary trial to Adobe software

Highlights
  • Sandisk has also launched a microSD and an SD UHS-II card
  • An ultra-fast USB-C flash drive and a Phone Drive were also launched
  • All of the devices are currently available on Amazon
Sandisk launched its Creator Series storage solutions in India on Monday. The devices, which include a microSD card, an SD UHS-II card, ultra-fast USB-C flash drives, a MagSafe-compatible SSD for iPhone, and a Phone Drive, are aimed at the country's content creators. All of the devices are currently available to buy. The storage solutions also arrive with a complimentary trial membership to either Adobe's Lightroom or Creative Cloud. The California-based storage giant claims that the devices are ideal for high-resolution video transfers, generative AI projects, and creative workflows.

Sandisk Creator Series Storage Devices: Price, Specifications, and Availability

According to a press release, Sandisk is releasing five new storage devices in India, all aimed at content creators' workflows. Each purchase comes with a complimentary Adobe software subscription. Buyers can either opt for a three-month trial subscription to Adobe Lightroom or a one-month subscription to Adobe Creative Cloud.

Coming to the new products, the first is the Sandisk Creator microSD Card. With up to 1TB of storage and a read speed of 190MBps and write speed of 130MBps, the company claims that the card can handle 4K and 5.3K video recordings. It is said to be temperature-proof, drop-proof, and waterproof. The 128GB variant is priced at Rs. 1,809, while the 1TB version will cost Rs. 11,499. It is currently listed on Amazon.

Next is the Sandisk Creator SD UHS-II Card, which leverages the Ultra High Speed II bus interface. The company says it is designed for high-resolution cameras, and it comes with up to 280MBps transfer speeds that support 6K video recording and RAW files. The storage solution also comes with the company's RescuePro Deluxe data recovery software. The 128GB variant is priced at Rs. 4,999, while the 512GB version will cost Rs. 17,499. The Card goes up to 1TB of built-in storage.

The Sandisk Creator USB-C flash drive was also launched. It offers a transfer speed of up to 400MBps and is compatible with all USB-C devices, such as PCs, laptops, tablets, and smartphones. The 256GB variant is priced at Rs. 2,029. The device is available with up to 1TB of storage.

Apart from this, the Sandisk Creator Phone Drive was also launched. The storage solution is meant for on-the-go access to smartphones to extend their storage capacity. It comes with dual Lightning and USB-C connectors, and allows data transfer and backup between iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, and PCs. It is available with up to 256GB of storage. The device's price starts at Rs. 4,899. All of these three devices are exclusively available on Amazon.

Finally, the Sandisk Creator Phone SSD is a MagSafe-compatible storage solution aimed at the iPhone 15 Pro models and the iPhone 16 lineup. It supports Apple's ProRes 4K recording at 60fps and is available in 1TB and 2TB variants. The SSD features a silicone shell, up to three-metre drop protection, and a P65 rating for dust and water resistance. Its price starts at Rs. 10,999. It is the only device which is available on both Amazon and Flipkart.

Akash Dutta is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
