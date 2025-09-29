Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Science
  • Science News
  • Physicists Identify Loophole in Heisenberg’s Uncertainty Principle While Preserving Its Validity

Physicists Identify Loophole in Heisenberg’s Uncertainty Principle While Preserving Its Validity

Scientists use modular observables to track position and momentum without breaking Heisenberg’s rule.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 29 September 2025 23:40 IST
Physicists Identify Loophole in Heisenberg’s Uncertainty Principle While Preserving Its Validity

Photo Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Physicists show that modular observables reveal position and momentum together without violation.

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Modular observables reveal position and momentum
  • Loophole keeps Heisenberg’s principle intact
  • Experiments tested using a trapped ion grid
Advertisement

The Heisenberg uncertainty principle has acted as a cornerstone in quantum physics for decades. It asserts that one cannot precisely know both a particle's position and momentum at the same time. Now, a team of physicists has torched a clever loophole without undermining Heisenberg's principles that allows simultaneous measurement of both quantities in a restricted sense. The breakthrough replacing absolute values with “modular” versions is effective. Although it concentrates uncertainty elsewhere and enables higher precision, that matters.

Quantum Grid Method Unveils Loophole in Heisenberg's Principle, Boosting Precision Tools

According to a LiveScience report, the researchers in Australia demonstrated that by adopting modular observables, which track only relative shifts within a fixed scale, they could extract information about both position and momentum simultaneously without violating Heisenberg's principle.

In practice, the experiment used a single trapped ion prepared into a quantum grid state. Instead of measuring exactly which “cell” the particle occupies, the measurement focuses solely on how far it shifts within that grid. The absolute location is deliberately discarded, while the tiny changes convey both momentum and position data.

As Christophe Valahu, lead physicist in the study, explained, “We shift the uncertainty. We throw away some information we don't need so we can measure what we do care about with much greater precision.” This move respects the original uncertainty bounds by relocating ambiguity to aspects not under scrutiny.

The implications are promising. Enhanced quantum sensors for the detection of faint forces, precision navigation (where GPS fails), and ultra-accurate clocks could benefit from these techniques. The method may also influence how we think about measurement limits in quantum mechanics.
It reshapes how we apply it, and this does not overthrow Heisenberg's principle. By turning information we accept as uncertain, physicists have demonstrated that our evaluation toolkit at the quantum frontier has room for innovative improvement.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Heisenberg uncertainty principle, quantum physics, modular observables
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
SpaceX’s Falcon 9 Lifts Off Successfully From Vandenberg Space Force Base
Physicists Identify Loophole in Heisenberg’s Uncertainty Principle While Preserving Its Validity
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. CMF Headphone Pro With Up to 100 Hours of Battery Life Launched: See Price
  2. Sandisk Launches Creator Series Storage Devices in India: Price, Details
  3. YouTube Premium Lite is Now Available in India at This Price
  4. Sony Finally Launches Its WH-1000XM6 Wireless Headphones in India: See Price
  5. Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Could Feature This Chipset and Camera
  6. Apple's M5-Powered MacBook Pro, Air Models May Enter Mass Production Soon
  7. War 2 OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch To Watch Hrithik Roshan Starrer Action Mov
  8. How To Train Your Dragon OTT Release: Everything You Need to Know About Cast, Plot, Stream
  9. Five Reasons Why Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is The Biggest Deal of 2025
  10. Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale: Top Deals Before It Ends on This Date
#Latest Stories
  1. Physicists Identify Loophole in Heisenberg’s Uncertainty Principle While Preserving Its Validity
  2. SpaceX’s Falcon 9 Lifts Off Successfully From Vandenberg Space Force Base
  3. NASA Faces Uncertainty Over Space Plane Missions to ISS Before Its Deorbit
  4. SpaceX Falcon 9 Deploys 28 Next-Generation Starlink V2 Mini Satellites
  5. How To Train Your Dragon OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch This Live Action Movie Online?
  6. War 2 OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch To Watch Hrithik Roshan Starrer Action Movie
  7. Twisted Metal Season 2 Now Streaming on Sony LIV: Know Everything about Plot, Cast, and More
  8. Battlefield Maker Electronic Arts to Go Private in Record $55 Billion Leveraged Buyout
  9. Qatar National Bank Adopts JPMorgan’s Blockchain Platform for Instant US Dollar Payments
  10. CMF Headphone Pro Launched With Energy Slider, Up to 100 Hours of Battery Life: Price, Features
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »