Technology News
English Edition

War 2 OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch To Watch Hrithik Roshan Starrer Action Movie

War 2 is an Ayan Mukerji directorial that stars Hrithik Roshan, Jr. NTR., and Kiara Advani in the lead roles.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 29 September 2025 22:15 IST
War 2 OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch To Watch Hrithik Roshan Starrer Action Movie

War 2 is set to premiere on October 9th, 2025

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • War 2 is a Bollywood action-thriller movie
  • It stars Hrithik Roshan, Jr. NTR, and Kiara Advani in the lead roles
  • Streaming from Oct 9th, 2025, only on Netflix
Advertisement

Directed by Ayan Mukerji, War 2 is certainly one of the most anticipated action movies to release on OTT. It stars Hrithik Roshan, NT Rama Rao Jr., and Kiara Advani in the lead roles. The movie revolves around Kabir, a secret agent who infiltrates a criminal syndicate but is accused of being a traitor to the nation. His junior, Vikram (Jr. NTR), is on a mission to hunt him down, while having a personal history with him. The movie explores themes of action, patriotism, and romance.

When and Where to Watch War 2

War 2 is reported to be available on Netflix. The movie is reported to be available for streaming on the platform, starting from October 9, 2025. Moreover, it is said to be available in multiple languages, including Hindi, Telugu, and more.

Official Trailer and Plot of War 2

War 2 follows a secret agent named Kabir Dhaliwal (Played by Hrithik Roshan), who infiltrates an international criminal syndicate called Kali Cartel. However, he gets accused of betraying the nation, and his junior named Vikram (played by Jr. NTR) is asked to track him down. With Kabir on a secret mission to protect his nation from the attack, he will have to face challenges. On the other hand, Vikram holds a personal history with Kabir. While navigating the dangerous play, Kabir will explore the past with Kavya (Kiara Advani).

Cast and Crew of War 2

Written by Aditya Chopra, this movie stars the very talented Hrithik Roshan, N.T. Rama Rao Jr., Kiara Advani, Ashutosh Rana, Anil Kapoor, Varun Badola, and more. The music has been composed by Pritam Chakraborty.

Reception of War 2

The movie landed on August 14, 2025, in the theatres, where it received a decent response from the audience. The IMDb rating of the movie is 5.9/10.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: imdb, netflix, ott, trailer
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Hades 2 Crosses 100,000 Concurrent Players on Steam After Version 1.0 Launch
Amazon Sale: Top Deals on Laptops From Asus, Acer, Dell and More Under Rs. 60,000

Related Stories

War 2 OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch To Watch Hrithik Roshan Starrer Action Movie
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. CMF Headphone Pro With Up to 100 Hours of Battery Life Launched: See Price
  2. Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale: Top Deals Before It Ends on This Date
  3. YouTube Premium Lite is Now Available in India at This Price
  4. Top Deals on Laptops Under Rs. 60,000 During Amazon Great Indian Festival
  5. Five Reasons Why Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is The Biggest Deal of 2025
  6. Sony Finally Launches Its WH-1000XM6 Wireless Headphones in India: See Price
  7. Sandisk Launches Creator Series Storage Devices in India: Price, Details
  8. How To Train Your Dragon OTT Release: Everything You Need to Know About Cast, Plot, Stream
  9. War 2 OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch To Watch Hrithik Roshan Starrer Action Mov
#Latest Stories
  1. SpaceX Falcon 9 Deploys 28 Next-Generation Starlink V2 Mini Satellites
  2. How To Train Your Dragon OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch This Live Action Movie Online?
  3. War 2 OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch To Watch Hrithik Roshan Starrer Action Movie
  4. Twisted Metal Season 2 Now Streaming on Sony LIV: Know Everything about Plot, Cast, and More
  5. Battlefield Maker Electronic Arts to Go Private in Record $55 Billion Leveraged Buyout
  6. Qatar National Bank Adopts JPMorgan’s Blockchain Platform for Instant US Dollar Payments
  7. CMF Headphone Pro Launched With Energy Slider, Up to 100 Hours of Battery Life: Price, Features
  8. Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale to End on This Date: Here Are the Best Deals That You Can Grab Before They Vanish
  9. Hades 2 Crosses 100,000 Concurrent Players on Steam After Version 1.0 Launch
  10. Canva AI Assistant Expanded to 16 New Languages Including Chinese, Hindi and Spanish
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »