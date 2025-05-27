Axiom’s Ax-4 Private Space Mission to ISS Cleared for June 8 Launch via SpaceX

Axiom Space's fourth ISS private mission passed a big milestone, and the Ax-4 flight is now targeted to lift off on June 8 at 9:11 a.m. EDT (1311 GMT). The four-person mission will launch from NASA's Kennedy Space Centre on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket and a new Dragon capsule with an international crew. The 14-day mission will include more than 60 scientific and outreach experiments on the orbiting lab, the most research-oriented trip Axiom has ever promoted.

Ax-4 Mission to ISS Promotes Global Science as Axiom Preps for Private Space Station

As per Axiom Space, on May 21, an internal Flight Readiness Review confirmed all systems and personnel were ready for launch. Heading up the Ax-4 mission is veteran NASA astronaut Peggy Whitson, who will be flying to space for the fifth time and the second time for Axiom. At Whitson's side will be India's Shubhanshu Shukla, Poland's Sławosz Uznański (the European Space Agency representative), and Hungary's Tibor Kapu. It will be the first spaceflight for all three and the first ISS visit for their respective countries.

The Ax-4 mission will contribute experiments from 31 countries, with significant participation from Poland and Hungary. ESA is supporting 17 experiments, while Hungary's HUNOR space program is providing 25. Axiom's Allen Flynt stated that missions like Ax-4 promote global representation and prepare the company for future operations aboard its planned private station, expected to begin deployment in 2027.

NASA's Dana Weigel claims that private missions like Ax-4 help bridge potential research gaps caused by budget constraints and limited government flights. The mission enhances international scientific cooperation and adds depth to ISS science output during fiscal uncertainty.

The crew will launch aboard a newly built Crew Dragon spacecraft, whose name will be announced by the astronauts themselves. Axiom sees this mission as a foundational step toward operating its orbiting station, with future missions likely to expand on Ax-4's global collaboration model.