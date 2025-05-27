Technology News
English Edition

Axiom’s Ax-4 Private Space Mission to ISS Cleared for June 8 Launch via SpaceX

Axiom's Ax-4 ISS mission gets a green light for a June 8 launch aboard a SpaceX rocket

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 27 May 2025 16:40 IST
Axiom’s Ax-4 Private Space Mission to ISS Cleared for June 8 Launch via SpaceX

Photo Credit: Axiom Space

Ax-4 mission to launch June 8 on SpaceX Dragon with astronauts from four nations

Highlights
  • Ax-4 private mission set for June 8 liftoff aboard SpaceX’s Falcon 9
  • Veteran astronaut Peggy Whitson to command Ax-4 on her fifth spaceflight
  • India, Poland, and Hungary to send first astronauts to the ISS on Ax-4
Advertisement

Axiom Space's fourth ISS private mission passed a big milestone, and the Ax-4 flight is now targeted to lift off on June 8 at 9:11 a.m. EDT (1311 GMT). The four-person mission will launch from NASA's Kennedy Space Centre on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket and a new Dragon capsule with an international crew. The 14-day mission will include more than 60 scientific and outreach experiments on the orbiting lab, the most research-oriented trip Axiom has ever promoted.

Ax-4 Mission to ISS Promotes Global Science as Axiom Preps for Private Space Station

As per Axiom Space, on May 21, an internal Flight Readiness Review confirmed all systems and personnel were ready for launch. Heading up the Ax-4 mission is veteran NASA astronaut Peggy Whitson, who will be flying to space for the fifth time and the second time for Axiom. At Whitson's side will be India's Shubhanshu Shukla, Poland's Sławosz Uznański (the European Space Agency representative), and Hungary's Tibor Kapu. It will be the first spaceflight for all three and the first ISS visit for their respective countries.

The Ax-4 mission will contribute experiments from 31 countries, with significant participation from Poland and Hungary. ESA is supporting 17 experiments, while Hungary's HUNOR space program is providing 25. Axiom's Allen Flynt stated that missions like Ax-4 promote global representation and prepare the company for future operations aboard its planned private station, expected to begin deployment in 2027.

NASA's Dana Weigel claims that private missions like Ax-4 help bridge potential research gaps caused by budget constraints and limited government flights. The mission enhances international scientific cooperation and adds depth to ISS science output during fiscal uncertainty.

The crew will launch aboard a newly built Crew Dragon spacecraft, whose name will be announced by the astronauts themselves. Axiom sees this mission as a foundational step toward operating its orbiting station, with future missions likely to expand on Ax-4's global collaboration model.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Ax-4 mission, Axiom Space, SpaceX launch
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 to Arrive With Samsung’s First 3nm Chip After Skipping the Galaxy S25 Series: Report
Amazon Begins Testing AI-Powered Audio Product Summaries Feature on Its Platform
Axiom’s Ax-4 Private Space Mission to ISS Cleared for June 8 Launch via SpaceX
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Mozilla's Pocket Shuts Down in July: Try These Four Pocket Alternatives
#Latest Stories
  1. Elon Musk Says X Money Payments Will Launch in 'Very Limited Access Beta' Soon
  2. Dubai's Real Estate Tokenisation Pilot Goes Live on Dedicated Platform Prypco Mint: Details
  3. Quantum Tech Could Finally Let Astronomers Snap Direct Images of Earth-Like Exoplanets
  4. New Homo Erectus Fossils Reveal Ancient Migration Across Drowned Sundaland
  5. Einstein Probe Detects Mysterious X-ray Flare with Record-Long Emission
  6. Jupiter Was Once Twice as Big With 50x Stronger Magnetism, Says New Study
  7. Axiom’s Ax-4 Private Space Mission to ISS Cleared for June 8 Launch via SpaceX
  8. The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 3 OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?
  9. Abhishek Banerjee’s Stolen OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?
  10. Kankhajura OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Psychological Thriller Online?
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »